3M to sell identity management business to Gemalto

The unit, which provides biometric solutions used in law enforcement, border control and civil identification, has annual global sales of about $215 million.

"We believe that the identity management business will be better positioned with a company that is primarily focused on security solutions," the company's vice president of traffic safety and security division, John Riccardi, said in a statement.

Minnesota-based 3M said it would record a gain related to the deal, and incur various charges after the sale is completed.

3M said the deal was expected to close during the first half of 2017.

Goldman Sachs & Co is the exclusive financial adviser to 3M.