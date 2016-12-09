Conduct a Comprehensive Interview

Some people are a bit anxious when meeting with a financial adviser. It's understandable—talking about your personal finances is never the most comfortable topic of conversation. The belief is that when first meeting with an adviser, you are going to be grilled over your financial history.

While it's true we'll ask you some questions during the meeting, we want to listen to you and answer your questions. Asking the prospective adviser questions helps you to identify if the adviser's services are a good fit for you and whether the adviser's core values align

with the values you're looking for.

We would also advise you to interview multiple advisers. Try to be consistent and ask the same questions of the different advisers to give you a clearer picture how the advisers you meet with are able to differentiate themselves.

Understand the Adviser's Planning Philosophy

When it comes to financial planning, there's both an element of science and an element of art. The science of financial planning relates to the rules that advisors must operate under.

For instance, we don't have any control over the tax code—we can only help guide our clients through the quagmire of the tax code so that they're being as efficient as possible when paying their taxes. Similarly, no adviser has control over global markets. We can only try to create a portfolio that seeks to give our clients the best possible chances of reaching their goals. All advisers operate within that same science of financial planning.

It's the art of financial planning where advisors are able to differentiate themselves. You should have an idea of the typical client your adviser works with to see if they're experienced working with people facing similar situations as yours. Likewise, you'll want to know how your adviser is going to work with you to develop a long-term plan to help you work toward your goals. In essence, this art represents the advisor's philosophy toward financial planning. Understanding the adviser's philosophy is one of the best ways you can distinguish among different advisers to find the one that best aligns with what you're looking for.

Look For an Independent Adviser

Our belief is that you should seek to work with an independent adviser (in full transparency, the two of us are independent advisers). Having an independent adviser means they won't be captive to a single company and are willing to choose from a much wider pool of investment and insurance products when working with you.

Imagine for a minute you want your advisor to help you purchase a long-term care insurance policy. If your adviser isn't independent, they may be locked into offering policies from a single insurance company. It's possible that single company has a policy with enough coverage for the best price, but it's certainly not a guarantee. Working with an independent adviser who is able to shop that policy among a number of different insurers helps to better ensure you're getting the right policy at a better price.

It is our belief that working with a good financial adviser will provide lasting value to you. While finding the right adviser can be a challenge, our hope is that these three guidelines will help set you on the right course.

Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of "Your Money" on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at yourmoney@wealthenhancement.com. Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.