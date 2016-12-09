Business Notes Dec. 11

Paula Soderberg from Onamia was hired earlier this year to be the resort's new director of Human Resources, and Dave McMillan was hired this fall to be the resort's new marketing manager.

Soderberg has more than 25 years of experience to the job, most recently with the Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures in Onamia and NorthStar Access in Big Lake. She earned an associate's degree in human resources management, a bachelor's degree in business administration, and is accredited as a senior professional in human resources with the Society for Human Resource Management.

Soderberg is active in Mille Lacs County, sitting on many boards, including: Chair of the Mille Lacs County Planning Committee; Commissioner on the Mille Lacs County Board of Adjustments; member of the Mille Lacs County Personnel Board of Appeals; member of the Mille Lacs County Sheriff Advisory Board; and the Vice Chair of the Mille Lacs County Area DAC Board of Directors.

McMillan of Aitkin has nearly 20 years of experience in marketing communication, including six years in the advertising department at Grand Casino Mille Lacs where he was instrumental in developing the acclaimed "What's Your Grand Casino Story?" ad campaign. He has spent the last 10 years as a marketing strategist for marketing agencies specializing in Native American casinos. Before that he worked in media relations for minor league baseball teams and as a newspaper reporter.

McMillan will oversee all aspects of marketing, including branding, direct communication, social media, media buying and public relations.

Tri-County Health Care gains national recognition

WADENA—Tri-County Health Care was among a select group of hospitals nationwide recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration. The campaign has added 400,000 donor enrollments to state registries nationwide since 2011.

Tri-County Health Care reports since 2014, six tissue donors have impacted the lives of over 360 grateful transplant recipients. Tri-County Health Care has a donate life flag flying policy in which donor families are offered the opportunity to have the flag raised in honor of their loved one. The hospital conducts awareness campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donors and, by doing so, helped increase the number of potential donors in the state's donor registry. The hospital earned points for each activity implemented between May 2015 and April 2016 and was one of eight Minnesota hospitals to be awarded silver recognition through the HRSA Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign.

Of the 995 hospitals and transplant centers participating in the campaign, 287 hospitals were awarded silver recognition during this phase of the campaign. Twenty Minnesota hospitals were recognized for receiving platinum, gold, silver and bronze awards.

"It's an incredible honor to receive this recognition for a consecutive year," said Joel Beiswenger, TCHC president/CEO, in a news release. "TCHC has made a commitment to promoting organ, eye and tissue donation in our region. We aren't able to continue this without community members making the important decision to register to be a donor."

This campaign is a special effort of HRSA's Workplace Partnership for Life to mobilize the nation's hospitals to increase the number of people in the country who are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors and ultimately, the number of organs available for transplant. The campaign unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations. Working together, the teams leverage their communications resources and outreach efforts to most effectively spread word of the critical need for donors. In implementing the campaign, Tri-County Health Care worked with LifeSource, the nonprofit organization

dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in the Upper Midwest. "Our vision is that everyone shares the gift of life," said LifeSource CEO Susan Gunderson, in a news release. "Our hospitals are critical partners in helping us achieve that vision, and I am thrilled that they continue to share the life-saving mission of donation in their facility and beyond the hospital's walls."

Bang Printing named Best Workplace in the Americas in 2016 Competition

Bang Printing of Brainerd, has been awarded the designation, Best Workplace in the Americas 2016, for its exemplary human resources practices.

Printing Industries of America created the BWA awards to specifically honor printing companies that provide a superior work environment.

A panel of highly respected HR print industry professionals judged the applicants on eight criteria: management practices, work environment, training and development opportunities, financial security, workplace health and safety, work-life balance, recognition and rewards, and health and wellness programs.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the industry as a company that offers a superior workplace," said President Chris Kurtzman in a news release.

"Best Workplace in the Americas winners routinely recognize that success is generated in many ways, and importantly, through their employees. Congratulations to Bang Printing," said Michael Makin, president and CEO of Printing Industries of America.

For more information about the Best Workplace in the Americas Awards, see www.printing.org/bwa.

Edgewood REIT purchases Excelsior Place

Edgewood Management Group announced the expansion of its Minnesota operations. Edgewood REIT purchased Excelsior Place on December 1, 2016 and entered into a long-term agreement to lease the community to Edgewood Group LLC, Grand Forks, N.D.

"We are excited to welcome Excelsior Place to the Edgewood family," said Russell G. Kubik, president of Edgewood Management Group in a news release. "It's easy to see that Excelsior Place and Edgewood are a great fit, as we share the same core values and philosophies of senior care."

Edgewood Management Group is a leading operator of senior living communities in the upper Midwest. Currently, Edgewood operates 57 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities with over 3,500 beds in seven states, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho and employs nearly 2,300 people. Edgewood Group's corporate offices are in Grand Forks, N.D.

EVENTS

Divine Home Care to host Friday Morning Coffee

LITTLE FALLS—The Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invites all chamber members,

employees and guests to the chamber for the business networking event, Friday Morning Coffee from 7:30 — 9:00 a.m., Dec. 16, at 200 First St. NW. in Little Falls.

Announcements are at 8 a.m. Sponsoring this month is Divine Home Care.

Businesses team up for holiday fundraiser, offer free coffee

In the spirit of the season, Positive Realty will be teaming up with Coco Moon in Brainerd and Adirondack Coffee in Nisswa.

On Dec. 16, stop in to either location for a free cup of coffee on Positive Realty. If Positive Realty can get 100 people to take part, the business will give $500 to the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen.

The event is scheduled:

• 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. at Coco Moon, 601 Laurel St.,

• 2 p.m. — 6 p.m. at Adirondack Coffee, 25469 Main St.

Positive will also be accepting donations on behalf of the Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen. Make checks payable to Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen and send them to:

Positive Realty, 514 S. Sixth St., Brainerd, MN 56401, or, drop off a donation when stopping by for coffee.

Thrivent hosts educational workshop

LITTLE FALLS—Thrivent Financial is hosting a free educational workshop on Social Security. This workshop has been updated to reflect recent Federal legislation. It is designed for people trying to decide when, and how, to start taking their Social Security benefit. Called "Social Security: Strategize to Maximize," this one-hour workshop will be 3 p.m., Dec. 14, at the Little Falls Senior Center, 510 Seventh St. NE., Little Falls.

The workshop is being presented by Carlyle Olsen, financial associate with Thrivent Financial. For more information, contact Olsen at 320-632-1655.

Lakes Ignite to celebrate Christmas

Lakes Ignite: Brainerd Lakes Young Professionals is gearing up to celebrate the holiday season at their second annual Ugly Sweater Christmas Party scheduled at 7 p.m. Thursday at Shep's on Sixth in Brainerd.

The young professionals group, established in February of 2015, will don their ugliest Christmas sweaters, celebrate Christmas with games and socialize with fellow emerging leaders in the Brainerd lakes area.

Last year, members came together to collect more than 50 pounds of nonperishable food items for the Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army food shelf. This year, the group will help Heartland Animal Rescue Team. HART is in major need of community support to help purchase food, supplies, treats and more to allow the animal shelter to continue the help animals. Donating is optional, but there will be a spot at Shep's to collect money and pet supplies to be dropped off at the shelter just in time for Christmas.

The Lakes Ignite Council thinks it's important to gather everyone together in the spirit of the season for a night full of fun, celebrating the Brainerd Lakes Community and making new connections, it stated in a news release. The Council consists of Aeli Wiebolt of Glynlyon, Inc.; Ashley Martel of Widseth Smith Nolting; Kimberly Rollins of Nor-Son, Inc.; Chet Bodin of Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development; and Megan Rehbein of Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corporation.

Visit the group's Facebook page and events at www.Facebook.com/LakesIgnite, send an email to LakesIgnite@gmail.com or get a business card, supported by Lakes Printing, from a council member for more information

Lakes Ignite is a mixed group of young locals who range from new residents to those who grew up in the Brainerd lakes area. It was established to allow emerging leaders in the community an opportunity to meet whether it be for business or personal reasons, to share their experience in the region, and try new things within the area. Lakes Ignite meets every third Thursday of the month at various locations.

DONATION

Lakes Country Connections donates toys

The networking group Business Networking International's local chapter Lakes Country Connections did a Toys for Tots event within the group and donated over 43 toys.

The BNI group meets from 6:45 a.m. - 8:15 a.m. Tuesday mornings at the Northland Arboretum. There are 32 members in the chapter, which includes local business owners and business professionals.