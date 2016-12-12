Lexington Manufacturing expands 2nd shift team

"Lexington held a successful job fair earlier this summer to attract new talent and introduce ourselves to the Brainerd community so people know what we do," said

Gardiepy, in a news release. "It helped us to build the second shift team and we realized the need to keep hiring for both shifts because our customer base continues to grow."

By expanding the second shift, Lexington will be able to add capacity to its overall production.

"We are training our second shift to work on several different work centers to ensure we can meet our customers' demands," said Gardiepy. "Today's manufacturing is not 20th century manufacturing. It's a highly skilled, highly technical field, which means the workforce is equally skilled to produce the quality and precision our industry requires."

Lexington has 35 years of experience manufacturing window and door components.