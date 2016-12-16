During the Dec. 17 holiday market, Oma's Bread will prepare authentic German Vegetable Quiche, Farmer's Quiche and seasonal fruit kuchen at the Marketplace. Customers may pre-order via phone or at www.omasbread.com and pick up their goods during the market, or, customers may order while shopping the market.

Quiche is described as a savory, open-faced pastry crust with a filling of savory custard with cheese, cheese, seafood, and/or vegetables. Quiche can be served hot or cold. Farmer's Quiche is made with bacon, potatoes, and onion. Vegetable Quiche is made with carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, and zucchini. Kuchen is the German word for "cake"—a kuchen is a pie-like pastry, with a thick "cakey" crust and a sweet custard-based filling with assorted fruits.

"My mom and I are excited to use this amazing kitchen to prepare our products! It is very pretty and new, and when people walk into the Marketplace, they will smell the fresh quiches and kuchens baking, and we can make them right there in front of them. It doesn't get any fresher than that," said Yvonne Willis of Oma's Bread in a news release.

Sprout's licensed kitchens are available for rent and allow growers, makers, bakers, families, etc., to utilize two six-burner restaurant ranges, refrigerated sandwich and salad prep station, stainless steel work tables, reach-in refrigerator and freezer, three-compartment dish sink and sanitation supplies, four-compartment food prep sink, two-compartment food processing sink, digital pricing scales, and dry, cold and frozen storage space including walk-in coolers and freezers. They enable agricultural producers to process their products in order to reach new markets and increase their income. The kitchen is open to those who are interested in starting their own food business be it a baker, caterer, private chef, or chocolatier, and for local producers who want to preserve, can, freeze or otherwise transform their harvests into delicious local offerings. Community members and organizations can also host healthy eating programs and private parties in the fully equipped, beautiful kitchen space. Kitchen rental rates begin at $55 for four hours.

"Sprout's licensed kitchen facility builds capacity for local producers by opening them up to retail and wholesale markets. Our state-certified shared-use commercial space is perfect for canning hobbyists as well as those working to make local food a year-round enterprise through value-added food production," said Arlene Jones, founder of Sprout.

Retail and wholesale users are responsible for securing the necessary licensing and training required by the regulatory agencies overseeing the sales of their products.

Go to www.sproutmn.com for more information.

Customers can shop for gifts, food, and décor from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dec. 17 holiday market. Other vendors include:

• Frozen poultry from Mel Weins,

• Lamb and wool products from Lynn Mizner of Chengwatana Farms,

• Non-GMO kettle corn from Popped,

• Vegetables and jams from Jim Bilharz, plus birdhouses and lawn ornaments,

• Medicinal teas and salves from Woodsways,

• Notecards, prints and framed prints of color pencil artwork from Rachael Koppendrayer,

• Handmade leather goods from Bavelli Leather,

• Fishing tackle, bird houses and other woodworking items from Neil VanderHaar,

• Homemade pies, pastries and treats from Knotty Pine Bakery,

• Reclaimed wood items and paintings from Mindy Anderson,

• Raised garden beds from Hunt Utilities Group,

• Cutting boards and serving trays from Chop Finely,

• Blacksmith art and products from DL Smithing,

• Chaga products from Cha-Cha-Chaga,

• Lotions and soaps from Laurie Middendorf,

• Smude sunflower oil products,

• Pork, lamb and breads from the Haffner Family Farm,

• Pastured chicken from Sundogs Prairie Farm,

• Maple syrup, flour eggs, and more.

About Sprout

Sprout's mission is to promote the health, economy, and self-reliance of Central Minnesota by facilitating the availability of locally produced food and artworks in the region.

Sprout is a Central Minnesota's food hub and indoor marketplace located in Little Falls, in the repurposed Crestliner warehouse (609 13th Ave. NE., Little Falls, MN 56345). The space brings together growers, makers, artists, and customers and serves four primary functions: 1) A year-round market for growers and artists to market their locally produced food and artworks to Central Minnesota residents and tourists; 2) Provide a local foods processing facility for local growers to use to can, freeze, etc. value-added products; 3) House a cooking demonstration kitchen, and, 4) Facilitate the wholesale aggregation, storage, and distribution of local foods as part of the Sprout Food Hub for institutional sales.