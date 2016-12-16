Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Biz Buzz: Last full weekend for retailers

    By Renee Richardson Today at 6:37 p.m.
    With storage boxes stacked around the building, workers began putting finishing touches on the exterior of the new Tim Hortons Friday, which is opening soon on Washington Street in Brainerd. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch1 / 3
    Tim Hortons is getting closer to an opening day. Friday, workers were busy inside and out the new Washington Street restaurant in Brainerd with signs added to the exterior. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch2 / 3
    Brushmarks Signs installed the Large Tim Hortons sign along Washington Street Friday. Signs for the building's exterior rested on the snow around the building waiting for installation as crews continue to work toward opening day. Renee Richardson/Brainerd Dispatch3 / 3

    This cold weekend with the forecast for snow is coming on the last full weekend for retailers before Christmas, a key time and often among or topping the busiest shopping days of the season known as Super Saturday.

    For local businesses, it's also a reminder to shoppers to remember local business owners and check out offerings on main streets as well as their trips to big box retailers.

    And a number of retailers are offering additional deals to bring in shoppers this weekend. So for those willing to brave some bitter temps there may be benefits to do so. At J.C. Penney Co., for example, early customers will get a coupon worth $10 to $100 off a purchase of $100 or more. Sunday Bon-Ton stores, including Herberger's, will be giving away $1 million in gift cards. Starting at 7 a.m. Sunday, the first 400 people in the store receive a free gift card valued between $5 and $500, Bon-Ton stores reported. There are no doubt numerous other deals from a variety of stores. For shoppers, it may be a good time to double check the list and check to see if their favorites shopping spots are offering deals to sweeten the experience.

    Those waiting for Tim Hortons to join the Brainerd offerings for coffee, doughnuts and meals from soups to sandwiches and more, may have an opportunity as early as this week depending on the final details as crews continue to work steadily to get the new eatery open.

    Explore related topics:NewsbusinessBiz BuzzTim HortonsSuper SaturdayHoliday shopping
    Advertisement
    randomness