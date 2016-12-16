Now the deal is confirmed with Bill's Gun Shop and Range to open Jan. 1.

"We are excited to add this beautiful facility to our group of gun shops," said John Monson, owner of Bill's Gun Shop and Range, in a news release. "I just couldn't be happier being a part of this great business community and the lakes area."

Reached by phone Friday, Monson was looking forward to the challenge of expanding to the lakes area and rebranding the store near one of the busiest intersections in the region.

Bills Gun Shop and Range reports it will officially take ownership of the facility on Dec. 22.

"Staff will be busy training, stocking and displaying over a thousand guns in preparation for the Jan. 1 anticipated opening date," Bill's Gun Shop and Range reported in a news release. "Remodeling and re-branding will continue into first quarter by converting the existing archery range into a second firearm range. This conversion will expand Bill's Gun Shop and Range's ability to offer private groups, law enforcement, training and league activity, while keeping the Bill's Gun Shop and Range core principle of always having an open range for members and walk in public use."

With the change to the pistol range, the archery presence will be eliminated from the store going forward. Pending permit approval, the 30-yard archery range will become a 25-yard pistol range. That project is slated to be done April 1.

"Brainerd has already got some wonderful archery ranges and archery shops already in town," Monson said. "They do a good job and we just don't need to compete with them."

Monson said expanding Bill's to the lakes area seemed a natural fit but wasn't on the radar as long as the Mills store was there near the intersection of highways 210 and 371.

"I've driven through Brainerd my whole life going up to my dad's cabin, the whole lakes area is just awesome," Monson said of trips to the family cabin in Hackensack. "I've had a cabin since I was a kid in it, I've had my own cabin.

"I don't know it's just a mecca. Everything travels right through that intersection."

Monson said when he heard there was a possibility the Mills range was on the market, he dropped another property he was working on and put all his attention to the Baxter location.

The new Bill's store will be rebranded. Expect to see a lot of Fleet Farm orange come down.

"Bill's Gun Shop and Range is really a shooting sport organization so we will focus a lot on hand guns, long guns, AR-style guns. We will have a very large display of firearms," Monson said, adding his business is really a niche, private family business and will only sell items that relate directly to the firearms.

"We'll do a lot more training," Monson said. "We'll try to bring a lot more youth training in. We'll have a lot of specific ladies only programs and self-defense programs and things like that."

Monson has owned Bill's for 15 years. He started with one store in Robbinsdale. The store in Baxter represents Monson's sixth gun shop.

Monson said he couldn't go into the specifics of the transaction other than to say it was a lot of money. Plans are to put another $500,000 into the remodel, Monson said, along with $750,000 in inventory—basically guns and ammo. Monson said it was a substantial investment into the multiple millions.

Monson said employees were interviewed and about half were retained, meaning the gun shop will have 12 employees to start augmented by Monson and additional management positions. Those 12 employees are expected to begin training this week.

Bill's Gun Shop and Range currently has five store locations located in Moorhead, Robbinsdale,

Circle Pines, as well as Hudson, Wis., and Fargo, N.D. The company reports all of its gun shop facilities have received the five-star rating by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

In 2012, Bill's Gun Shop and Range was named "Range of the Year" by the NSSF SHOT Business, representing the best public or private, indoor or outdoor range in the United States. Bill's is recognized as one of the largest, independently owned gun range/gun store and accessory chains in the Midwest.

"Once that facility was there we scratched it right off our list of potential markets because there was no reason to try to compete, because that facility was made with no expense considered they built it first rate top notch all the way."

When it was available, Monson said moving forward was a no-brainer.

He said it will be a 12-15 hour task daily from Dec. 26 to get things ready for the Jan. 1 opening, but he's confident it will happen.

"So far everybody I've talked to is excited," Monson said. "Now it's our responcibility to do it right. ... When you come into the store it is our job to make sure you have a great experience and the time of your life. And that's how we will take the next step in the community. ... We'll be a good community supporter, we'll participate in these things I'm really big into the nonprofits and the charities.

"I think we'll bring a lot and be a good partner with the community and I think we'll offer a good service to the community as well," Monson said. "I couldn't be more excited, I really couldn't. ... I have a really, really good feeling about that location and I think we are going to do some good things, I really do. I'm excited to learn more about Brainerd and the Baxter area."

SIDEBAR

Bill's Gun Shop and Range history

• Built in 1988 as part of the Robbinsdale Town Center, Bill's Gun Shop & Range in Robbinsdale was purchased by John Monson in June of 2003. The stated philosophy of the new ownership was for clean and bright store that was family oriented, and price conscious.

• In May of 2005, Monson purchased an existing indoor range facility in Circle Pines, a facility that was built in 1999, and it was immediately named Bill's Gun Shop and Range North.

• In 2009, both the Robbinsdale and Circle Pines stores were awarded the National Shooting Sports Foundation five-star range rating. The highest rating available in the industry, and at that time only held by 21 other facilities in the United States.

• In 2010, Bill's Gun Shop and Range was nominated in the top five ranges in the nation.

• In 2011, Bill's Gun Shop and Range was named range of the year by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

• A third location was opened Dec. 1, 2012, in Hudson, Wis.

• In August of 2013, Bill's Gun Shop and Range in Hudson was given a five-star rating by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

• The company opened its fourth location December 2015 in Fargo, N.D.

• Bill's opened its fifth location in January 2016 in Moorhead.

• Bill's reported, before the expansion to Baxter, it had more than 94 indoor lanes in five locations, open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

(Source: Bill's Gun Shop and Range)