Business Notes Dec. 25

Nguyen has been caring for patients for more than 16 years. Nguyen attended the University of Saigon Medical School in Saigon, Vietnam, and earned a medical degree from the La Sapienza" University of Rome in Rome, Italy. He completed a residency in neurology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and a fellowship in neuromuscular medicine at the Tufts University - New England Medical Center in Boston. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology in neurology and in neuromuscular medicine. He is also certified by the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine in electrodiagnostic medicine.

CliftonLarsonAllen Announces career achievements

CliftonLarsonAllen announced promotion for staff members in Brainerd.

Chad Wottreng, director, manufacturing and distribution; Keith Wieser, director, commercial services; Shawn Fischer, signing director, commercial services.

Welle joins Northern Psychiatric Associates

Northern Psychiatric Associates announced Paige Welle, joined the practice as a new out-patient therapist.

Welle serves patients from ages 13 to adult. She has individual counseling experience in working with anxiety, depression, dependency, grief/loss, self-esteem difficulties and many other issues.

Burdick joins Essentia Health

Physician Assistant Natalie Burdick joined the Urgent Care Team at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic in Baxter.

She will also care for patients at the Essentia Health Convenient Care locations in the Brainerd and Baxter Cub Foods stores.

Burdick did some of her training at Essentia Health.

Burdick earned her undergraduate degree at North Dakota State University and master's degree in physician assistant studies from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison, Wis. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

"I love the fast paced environment of urgent care, and I really enjoy providing care to a wide variety of patients, from pediatrics to geriatrics," says Burdick.

The Urgent Care at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic located at 13060 Isle Drive treats patients on a walk in basis, staffed with physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The team at Urgent Care can assess symptoms, diagnose illness, order tests and X-rays, and prescribe treatments to get you feeling better fast.

Essentia Health Convenient Care has two locations in the Baxter Cub Foods, 14133 Edgewood Drive, and opening on Jan. 3, Brainerd Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE. Convenient Care is open seven days a week and treats patients age 18 months or older on a walk-in basis. Care is provided by a nurse practitioner or physician assistant.

Little Falls Chamber requesting nominations awards

Nominations for the chamber's 2016 Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year and Chamber Volunteer of the Year are now being accepted.

In an effort to celebrate our members and the numerous individual volunteers who dedicate their time and talents to the Chamber, the Outstanding Service Committee is now accepting nominations for volunteer of the year, small and large business of the year. Each award has specific criteria to assist in the nomination process. Nomination forms are due in the Chamber office by Jan. 27. Awards will be bestowed at the chamber's annual meeting Feb. 23.

Nominees must be a chamber member. Recipients will receive public recognition and a plaque noting their honor. The names will also be displayed on permanent plaques in the chamber office. Go to www.littlefallsmnchamber.com/ under the nominations link for forms. For more information or to submit a nomination contact the chamber by calling 320-632-5155 or email Gina at ginav@littlefallsmnchamber.com.

Heartland Hospice gains promotion

Heartland Hospice serving MN North announced its promotion to a Level Three status within the We Honor Veterans Program for continued care and support of the veteran population.

All wars are different and provide unique experiences and often difficulties for the Veterans

who served in them. We Honor Veterans (WHV) was launched by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs to help

improve the care veterans receive from hospice and palliative care providers.

The We Honor Veterans program provides four levels of recognition to organizations that demonstrate a commitment to improving care for veterans. In order to reach Level Three, Heartland was tasked with building organizational capacity, providing quality care for Veterans and their families and enhancing the Veteran to Veteran Volunteer Program. The WHV also provides resources to assist hospices to achieve the next status level.

Go to www.wehonorveterans.org to learn more about the We Honor Veterans initiative, the steps agencies have taken to receive this acknowledgement.

Heartland is part of the HCR ManorCare family.

Cuyuna Lakes Chamber announces Soup Walk winners

Hundreds of people tasted and voted on 21 soups served Dec. 10 during this year's Soup Walk. A traveling trophy will be awarded to each first place winner from each judging area.

This year's judges, Ironton Mayor Dean French, Deerwood Mayor Mike Aulie, Crosby Mayor Joanna Lattery, Alicia Evans, Cuyuna Range Youth Center, Miss CI Princess Kassi Fisher and Miss CI Princess Madison Lattery made the following selections:

Judge's Choice

1. Crosby Mattress—Joni's Chicken Soup

2. KJ's Mini Mart—Easy Creamy Chicken Wild Rice soup

3. Mixed Company-a Kava House—Grandma Mardie's Vegetable with Barley Soup

Honorable Mention: Gifts Galore—Pizza Soup

People's Choice

1. Ace Hardware/Timber Building Supply—Hungarian Mushroom Soup

2. Barstock Liquors—Creamy Tortellini with Sausage Soup

3. (Tie) Croft Pub & Grub—Curried Butternut Squash with Apple Soup & GuidePoint Pharmacy/Cranberries on Main—Butter Soup with Applewood Smoked Gruyere

The eighth annual Soup Walk was another initiative of the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber.

DONATIONS

Lakewood Health System helps families celebrate the holidays

STAPLES—Lakewood Health System has completed the sixth year of its Holiday Giving program which was started by the Special Events Committee in 2010.

In those six years, 28 Lakewood departments have "adopted" 104 families for the holidays.

The Holiday Giving program began when the committee was looking for a way to give back to the communities it serves, so they decided to ask Lakewood employees to "adopt" a local family for the holidays. The committee partners with social workers from the following organizations who match Lakewood departments with area families: Staples-Motley School District; Browerville-Eagle Bend School District; Pillager Family Center; Todd County Social Services; Wadena County Social Services; and Lakewood Health System Home-Based Services.

Each department receives a list of items their family needs, and/or gift ideas for each family's children. The departments are responsible for purchasing, wrapping, and either delivering gifts to the families, or delivering them to the school to be picked-up. The gifts are all received by the families during the week of Christmas.

Affinity Plus's Month of Giving raises nearly $10,000

Affinity Plus' Month of Giving continues, and in its second week, donations helped the annual event raise nearly $10,000 so far for the month, officials said.

From Dec. 5-10, Affinity Plus member, staff and the general public donated more than $4,000 at the credit union's 28 branches statewide. The credit union is matching $1,000 each week and donating to the Charity of Choice that receives the most donations. Its match brings donations overall to almost the $10,000 level, said Dave Larson, Affinity Plus President/CEO.

In week two, contributors made the most donations to Second Harvest Heartland and Children's

Minnesota, "but there's lots of time to help your favorite charity be next week's winner," he added.

Mid-Minnesota raises money for housing programs

Over $2,900 dollars were raised and over 20 Mid-Minnesota Federal Credit Union staff volunteered—all in the name of Habitat for Humanity and other housing assistance programs in Central Minnesota.

MMFCU launched its fall fundraiser in early October in conjunction with the Minnesota Credit Union Network's 'Day of Kindness,' when staff from credit unions across the state participate in volunteering to help in their communities.

Each MMFCU branch sold carpentry cutouts for $1, which were then hung on display in their lobbies. Donated funds went to Habitat for Humanity (Lakes Area, Morrison County, and Douglas County chapters) to support their mission, as well as other community programs which assist homeowners in need (Economic Development Corporation Staples- Paint the Town, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council-Reach Out for Warmth, Norman County).

On Oct. 10, MMFCU staff volunteered in their respective communities on a home build or other community-enriching activity. MMFCU reported staff embraced the importance of giving back in their community and providing for the less fortunate.

"This is what the Day of Kindness is all about," said MMFCU President Chuck Albrecht in a news release. "And this is what our credit union is all about—truly 'People Helping People.' It was an honor and privilege to partner with Habitat for Humanity and other organization this year to make a positive difference."