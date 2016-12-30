"We expanded our services to a second Convenient Care location at Brainerd Cub Foods based on customer feedback and demand," said Jessica Martensen, clinic operations manager for Urgent Care, in a news release. "It fits with our mission of making a healthy difference in people's lives."

At Convenient Care, a rotation of nurse practitioners and physician assistants see patients for minor injuries and illnesses. It's the place to go for an initial evaluation of a problem. There's no undressing for a full physical exam. No X-rays are on site and only a few lab tests are available. Most common conditions seen are coughs, colds, bronchitis, sinus problems, strep throat and ear complaints.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. People age 18 months or older don't need an appointment and can simply walk-in for care. Convenient Care is in-network with most major insurances.

"We appreciate a great partnership with Cub Foods. We have worked closely with them to utilize the space efficiently and to provide a convenient service to our community," Martensen said.

Along with two Convenient Care locations, Essentia Health offers walk-in care at Urgent Care in the Baxter Clinic, 13060 Isle Drive and Emergency Care at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N Third St.

Deciding where to go when you need walk-in care can sometimes be confusing, Essentia Health stated. Whether choosing Convenient Care, Urgent Care or an Emergency Department, each care option is designed to treat a certain level of illness.

"We want people to get the best care and the most appropriate care," said Steven Palmer, a physician assistant who works in Essentia Health's Convenient Care, Urgent Care and Emergency Department at St. Joseph's Medical Center. "We want to help them find the proper level of care that they need."

Urgent Care is an in-between option, when people are sicker than Convenient Care but not sick enough to go to the Emergency Department. Most common conditions seen at Urgent Care include those seen in Convenient Care as well as broken bones, minor lacerations, headaches, tooth pain, wound care, and foreign object removals. Laboratory and imaging services, such as X-rays and ultrasound, are on site.

Serious or life-threatening conditions need the prompt and expert care of the hospital's Emergency Department. Conditions that warrant a visit include chest pain, shortness of breath, stroke, open fractures, seizures, sudden or severe abdominal pain, and trauma.

Keep in mind that persistent or recurring issues should be brought to a primary care provider who can better help people manage them.