Commentary: 3 Things to Do If You're Retiring in 2017

Chances are, some of our readers may be planning to retire this year. We thought, in light of the fact that we're celebrating the New Year, we'd share our retirement countdown of three things you should do if you're retiring in 2017.

Outline Your Retirement Goals

Transitioning into retirement is a big, emotional shift. In our experience, our retirees who've handled this psychological transition into retirement the best are those that have a sense of purpose for their retirement. They have goals, ambitions and desires that they want to accomplish during their golden years. Having a sense of what you want to your retirement to look like and what you want to do once you retire may ultimately help you lead a happier and more fulfilled life in retirement.

It's also important that you've spoken with your spouse about these goals and that the two of you are in alignment. After all, if you're retiring at the same time, those 40 hours you used to spend apart at work will now be spent together. Being in sync in terms of your lifestyle will help preserve a harmonious relationship throughout the duration of your retirement.

Max Out Your 401(k) One Last Time

It's a good idea to give your nest egg one final boost while you're still earning a regular paycheck. Thanks to its comparatively larger contribution limit—$18,000 for those under 50 and $24,000 for those age 50 or older—your 401(k) is a good way to bolster your savings before you retire.

Generally speaking, if you know you're going to retire in the middle of the year, you should focus on maxing out your 401(k) before looking to contribute to an IRA. The reason is that, once you retire, you'll no longer be eligible to contribute to your 401(k), whereas you'll have all the way until April 16, 2018, to contribute to an IRA for 2017.

Review Your Social Security Options

Just as there's a good chance that some readers will be retiring this year, there's also a good chance that some of you will turn 62 this year, making you eligible to begin claiming Social Security. Some of you may want to begin receiving your benefits as soon as you turn 62.

If you're in that boat, we recommend taking the time to review all of your claiming options prior to finalizing your decision. Even if you're claiming decision seems like a slam dunk choice, it's sometimes better to delay receiving benefits until you reach full retirement age or, in some instances, to delay benefits all the way to age 70 in order to boost the monthly benefits you'll receive once you do file.

The reason it's so important to review your Social Security options before you file is that you have limited time to reverse your decision. You must withdraw your application within 12 months of claiming benefits, and you must repay all of the money you've received in benefits, including any spousal benefits that may have been received off of your record.

Whether you're beginning your retirement countdown or still planning for retirement, we hope you all have a happy, healthy and prosperous 2017.

The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Please consult your adviser about your specific situation.