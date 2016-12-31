Biz Buzz: 2016 marks ends and beginnings

Developers are typically cagey about releasing names of tenants or buyers until the ink is long dry on deals, but names of new entities like Dick's Sporting Goods with the junior box retail center expected to break ground this year by Costco and J.C. Penney Co. in Baxter are already being discussed frequently without official confirmation. A new name in that vein is Panera for the previously unnamed restaurant recently disclosed with a planned development near the corner of highways 371 and 210 in Baxter south of Excelsior Road in that last prime, undeveloped corner at one of the busiest intersections in central Minnesota. Another name associated, but unconfirmed, as going in next to the new restaurant in the retail space previously announced as part of the development is Sleep Number mattress store.

If plans come to fruition, and there are a number of developments expected in Baxter in 2017, the new year will be a busy one for construction and will provide a significant number of new jobs in the community.

Next week, Biz Buzz will look at some of the changes to look for in the new year.