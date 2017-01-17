Bill and Sharon Reed, for whom the store is named, bought the small business from Gordy and Betty Nelson nearly half a century ago when it was located in Manhattan Beach.

Before purchasing the Manhattan Beach Store, as it was previously called, the Reeds got acquainted with the business and the area through Sharon's parents, who owned a resort in Crosslake. Her father also worked as the grocery store's meat cutter.

"We used to come up on weekends and help them clean cabins," said Bill, who lived in Stillwater at the time. "And then when he'd go to work at the market, I'd go along with him and help."

Then, in 1967, Bill's father-in-law asked him a simple question that opened a new door for the Reeds.

"In conversation to me one time, he just asked if the store ever came up to lease it, would we be interested? And I said, 'Yeah.' And I got a call in October of '67," Bill said. "And it's history."

The Reeds ran the little Manhattan Beach Store for the next six years, though Bill admits it wasn't easy.

"We were just kids," he said. "The community supported us. They wanted us to make it."

That community support led to the store's expansion. In 1972, Bill and Sharon moved their business to downtown Crosslake, where Edina Realty stands today.

"That's when we added the deli," Bill said. "Sharon drove back and forth to Motley every week to pick up smoked meat, glazed fish ... What a terrible job."

Twelve years later, the Reeds renamed and relocated their business, Reed's Country Market, to what is now Pine Peaks Lodge. A 1993 fire led to the store's current location, which opened the next year on County Road 3 in Crosslake.

With additions in 1996, 2006 and 2008, the grocery store, now known simply as Reed's Market, features a bakery, smokehouse, cafe, garden center, gas pumps and a bank.

It has come a long way.

"When we started out in Manhattan Beach, there was actually four stores here," Bill said. "We're the last one."

He attributes that success to fair pricing, community orientation and hard work.

"We invested our money and re-invested our money back into the store all the time," Bill said. "We worked seven days a week."

Bill and Sharon's dedication paid off, as the store grew substantially over the years. But the one thing that hasn't changed is the family behind it. Three years ago, the Reeds' sons, Jamie and Marty, officially took over.

"The kids actually started running the store 16 years ago," Bill said. "We had ... kind of a 10-year program that we were going to teach them what we could."

But passing the store down to their sons was not originally Bill and Sharon's plan.

"We actually told them not to come into the business," Bill said with a laugh.

"When I was 17, I said I didn't want to either," Jamie said. "Then when I was 22 I thought it was a pretty good idea."

With almost 50 years of dedication to their store, the Reeds have had to learn how to keep up with the competition, especially while operating independently among all the big chains.

"It's harder for the independent to stay in business," Jamie said. "The thing you notice about the grocery business is that everyone is getting in it. Fleet Farm sells groceries; Menards sells groceries."

But Reed's Market has grown along with the grocery industry.

"The larger the box stores become, the smaller you look," Bill said. "That was part of the reason why we expanded like we did."

"You have to give people what they want," Jamie added. "You can't just be able to buy groceries (at Reed's). You better be able to buy pots and pans and cleaning supplies, as well as milk and produce."

The food products are changing as well.

"Now we're getting into the natural, organic stuff, which we've always carried a little bit of," Jamie said. "We just expanded that pretty substantially in the last (few) months because people want it."

Another obstacle Reed's Market has had to overcome is Crosslake's seasonal population flux.

"Any business that's in Crosslake can tell you that," Jamie said. "You have to do well in the summer so you can afford to stay open in the spring because it costs a lot of money to be open all winter long."

To explain how drastically business changes with the season, Jamie said he requires between 70 and 80 employees to run the store in the summer - many of whom are high school and college students - but has a staff of less than 30 during the winter.

"And the thing is that it goes from zero to 100 in ... one day," Jamie said. "It goes from not doing very much business to being so busy you can hardly keep up in one day. From Thursday to Friday, it's like somebody turns the faucet on. And then come September, the faucet gets shut off."

But like many other businesses in the lakes area, Reed's has done what it needs to to stay afloat.

Though being family-owned has certainly contributed to the store's success, its future ownership is not yet clear. Both Reed brothers have two children, but taking over the store isn't quite a timely subject for the young kids at this point.

"I've got a lot of years left to work," Jamie said. "I don't know if any of our kids will get involved in it. It's possible. When I was their age, I said I wasn't going to do it either, and here I am 25 years later."

Even if ownership isn't in the cards for the next generation of Reeds, the four kids can still say they've contributed to the store's success.

"I remember my son would get up at 7 or 8 years old, ride his bike up here, push carts from 9 to noon, and then ride his bike back home," Jamie said. "All of them did that. It wasn't just him. ... So if you say, 'Oh, do you want to work in the grocery business?' (they say) 'No, I don't want to.'"

Regardless of whose hands the store falls into down the road, Bill is grateful to have snatched it up 50 years ago.

"God gave it to us, and we just keep passing it on," he said.