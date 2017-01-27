Conservation Corps offers 700 service opportunities

According to northwest Minnesota district manager Anja Hogan, Conservation Corps provides hands-on environmental stewardship and service-learning opportunities to youth and young adults from diverse backgrounds while accomplishing conservation, natural resource management and emergency response work. AmeriCorps is a real-life education and work experience. Members will learn teamwork and leadership, gain technical skills and earn certifications in habitat restoration. They also will get the personal satisfaction of taking on challenges and seeing results. The opportunities in northwest Minnesota are based out of Brainerd, Bemidji and Fergus Falls.

"Practically speaking, these are fun and challenging opportunities that give young people a chance to demonstrate creativity and responsibility they can leverage as they move along their career paths," said Eric Antonson, Conservation Corps' senior director of programs, in a news release. "But I'm sure most of our program alumni will tell you the real reward was the chance to establish relationships and contribute to something that made the world a better place for everyone."

For those aged 18 to 25, the year-long AmeriCorps opportunities begin in February and run through December. The summer opportunities begin in May and end in August. In both cases, participants travel throughout the Midwest performing outdoor projects that repair or maintain natural resources or otherwise protect the environment. Participants receive a monthly stipend, health insurance and forbearance on their student loans for the period of their service. Upon completion of the term, members receive an AmeriCorps education award—up to $5,775—that can be used for future tuition or to pay down existing student loans.

High school students aged 15 to 18 can work on one of two four-week Summer Youth Corps teams that travel throughout Minnesota restoring the environment and improving parks. Crew members earn a stipend. Food and lodging are provided.

Those interested may get full position descriptions and complete an application at www.conservationcorps.org/youth-opportunities for youth positions (ages 15 to 18) and at

www.conservationcorps.org/apply for AmeriCorps positions (ages 18 to 25).