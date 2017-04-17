Business Notes - April 9

She joins Pat Schmaltz, Garrison, with 37 years and Linda Paulsen, Mendota Height, with 36 years of service.

Business After Hours set in Deerwood

The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber's networking event Business After Hours is planned from 5-7 p.m. April 20 at the Deerstand, 24188 Mohs St., Deerwood.

The Deerstand will be featuring Round House Brewing Company craft beers sponsored by C&L Distributing in their Happy Hour Lounge.

Business after Hours is a chamber function for members of the business community and is also open to the public. Participants are invited to bring their business cards,invite a guest, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, a cash bar, and raffle prizes.

As a courtesy to the host, advanced registration is recommended.

For more information, contact the chamber office at 218-546-8131 or email Jessica@cuyunalakes.com.

Coaching Employees: Best Practices, Case Studies

Lakes Area Human Resources Association is providing a session on Coaching employees, best practices and case studies.

The session plans to:

1. Provide an in-depth look at the conditions that drive high levels of employee engagement and how engagement is differentiated from employee satisfaction.

2. Explore and understand what coaching is and how taking a coaching approach can contribute to raising levels of employee engagement.

3. Benchmark your company's employee engagement success with a company who is using a coaching approach to sustain a culture of engagement.

Key Learning Objectives are:

1. To gain an understanding of the guiding principles and foundational elements that drive employee engagement.

2. To better understand how a coaching approach to leadership can serve to more effectively establish and sustain high levels of employee engagement.

3. To have an opportunity to benchmark current employee engagement practices within the participant's company with a company who is successfully applying the guiding principles and foundational elements of employee engagement by taking a coaching approach to leadership.

The session is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 13, at Prairie Bay Grill and Catering in Baxter.

For more information, go to www.lahra.org. The event is free for paid members and first-time guest interested in LAHRA and $25 for other guests.