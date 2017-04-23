Award highlights Touright

The championship awarded this title to 102 entrepreneurs for their dedication to the success of their small businesses. The American Small Business Champions will each receive a $1,000 Sam's Club gift card, an all-expense-paid trip to a training and networking event, SCORE mentoring and publicity throughout the year.

Touright earned the title of American Small Business Champion by submitting an online application describing the most unique aspect of their small business that has contributed to their success, their positive impact on the community, and their plans to use the prizes to grow their business. Nominations which garnered at least 100 votes were then presented to a judging panel of small business experts that determined 102 winners including Touright.

Three years ago, Touright was simply a 30-year-old dream of David Sperstad's. Now in spite of tough economic times and dealing with a cancer diagnosis the business struggles to remain cash positive. But owners David and Susan Sperstad were committed to keeping their family business alive and invested all of their time and effort in building Touright. Today, the business is prospering, providing the Little Falls area with a full-service bike shop and also many opportunities to participate in the health benefits cycling provides.

"We are so grateful to receive this recognition after the obstacles we have overcome to start a fledgling small business," David Sperstad said in a news release. "Thank you to our wonderful community for supporting us and helping us succeed. This would not have been possible without you."

"SCORE is very pleased to honor the hard work and accomplishments of these 102 small business owners. They come from all across the United States, and provide diverse products and services for their clients, but all share in their dedication to making their dreams a reality," said SCORE CEO Ken Yancey. "It is our pleasure to provide the mentoring, tools and resources that will help them continue to grow their businesses and enhance the communities they serve."

"At Sam's Club, we proudly support and celebrate the unique experience of the small business owner," said Tracey D. Brown, senior vice president of operations and chief experience officer at Sam's Club. "We are inspired daily by their ability to navigate challenges and triumphs on the road to success. And now, hopefully, the rest of the nation will be, too, as they get to know some of the nation's most promising small business owners."

Touright Bicycle Shop is also eligible to win one of three additional grand prizes by being named grand champion. A judging panel of small business experts will select the three grand champions from the group of Small Business Champions this summer. Selection is based on how effectively champions utilize the Sam's Club gift card and the SCORE regional training events to grow business revenue, as well as how effectively the winners promoted the Championship in the media and social media.

To learn more about The American Small Business Championship and to view the complete list of other Champions, visit www.championship.score.org.

Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 10 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE's 10,000+ volunteer business experts provide more than 350,000 free small business mentoring sessions, workshops and educational services to clients in 300 chapters nationwide. In 2016, SCORE mentors volunteered 2.2 million hours to help create more than 130,000 jobs and 54,000 small businesses.

For more information about starting or operating a small business, call 1-800-634-0245 for the SCORE chapter nearest you, or visit www.score.org.