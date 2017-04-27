Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A 'Jetsons' dream come true? Company unveils its 'flying car'

    By Reuters Media Today at 1:14 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    California-based Kitty Hawk Corporation have provided the first glimpse of their new all-electric flyer of the same name.

    The Kitty Hawk Flyer is specifically designed to fly over water. Users don't need a pilot's license and can learn to fly in minutes.

    The company have designed the Kitty Hawk Flyer to fulfill their mission of making the dream of personal flight a reality, according to their website.

    The Flyer can hold an altitude of up to 15 feet and will become available by the end of 2017.

    Explore related topics:Newsbusinessflying car
    Advertisement