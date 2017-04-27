A 'Jetsons' dream come true? Company unveils its 'flying car'
1 / 2
2 / 2
California-based Kitty Hawk Corporation have provided the first glimpse of their new all-electric flyer of the same name.
The Kitty Hawk Flyer is specifically designed to fly over water. Users don't need a pilot's license and can learn to fly in minutes.
The company have designed the Kitty Hawk Flyer to fulfill their mission of making the dream of personal flight a reality, according to their website.
The Flyer can hold an altitude of up to 15 feet and will become available by the end of 2017.