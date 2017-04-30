Micronet announces name change to GrowthZone

As of April 25, both the company and its MemberZone software will be named GrowthZone, the Nisswa company reported

"The GrowthZone name reflects the company's commitment to providing associations with innovative solutions to grow their membership base," the company reported. "The company's flagship product, ChamberMaster, has been a leader in software solutions for chambers of commerce for more than 20 years."

"In conjunction with our emphasis on innovative software development and service strategies, we have been pursuing a strong corporate identity that reflects who we are as a company," said Scott Juranek, CEO, in a news release. "The GrowthZone name more accurately represents our expertise in helping our customers better navigate their organizations' missions and increase

their membership numbers."

Alongside the name change, the company unveiled a new identity and redesigned website. The company's ownership and staff have not changed.

"While our company name is changing, all core elements of the organization will remain the same," Juranek said. "... We are investing heavily in the future of our company, our customers, and the evolution of the association industry. We will continue our commitment to deliver innovative products built on a solid base of core modules," concluded Juranek.

With headquarters in Nisswa, GrowthZone Association Management Software has helped close to 3,000 member-based organizations grow and retain membership, generate revenue, engage and communicate with members and prospects, and streamline their day-to-day operations.