Biz Buzz: Where the cars are

The newspaper ran a story about the accumulating cars in December of 2016.

Since that time, a number of people who missed the first story in print and online have suggested this would be a good story as they are curious what is happening in northeast Brainerd. As more residents will also be coming back from warmer winter climates, it seemed like a good time to provide an update. We've reached out to BIC a few times but representatives report being bound by contractual obligations and declined to talk about the vehicles. A few people have spent their time protesting the silent parked vehicles. The city of Brainerd notes the land is zoned industrial and the vehicles do not violate any city codes or ordinances. The vehicles, nearly all Volkswagens, are part of the massive diesel recall campaign being undertaken by German automaker Volkswagen AG.

In December, Jim Vandeputte, general manager of Auto Import Inc. in Brainerd, told the Dispatch the BIC will serve as the holding site for all the Minnesota VWs that are part of the recall. The vehicles will remain there until VW finds a fix for them or determines what to do with them, he said, and there could eventually be 5,000-6,000 vehicles there.

Most of the vehicles at the BIC will be coming from the Twin Cities, Vandeputte said. He suspects the BIC was chosen as a holding site because of the different recycling operations at the facility, he said.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports Volkswagen agreed to settle allegations it violated the federal Clean Air Act by selling vehicles that emit air pollution over the legal limit, and by cheating on federal emission tests to hide the excess pollution. The affected vehicles exceed federal emission limits for nitrogen oxide, a pollutant that harms public health and contributes to ozone or smog formation, the MPCA states on its website.

The settlement was approved by a federal court in California on Oct. 25, 2016. Volkswagen is required to pay $2.9 billion into an environmental mitigation trust fund to be shared among the states.

Minnesota expects to receive $47 million from the trust between 2017 and 2027, the MPCA reported.

"The money will be used to offset the excess air pollution caused by VW's actions," the MPCA reports. "Separate parts of the settlement would require Volkswagen to spend $10 billion to buy back affected vehicles, terminate leases early, or repair the vehicles. Additionally, Volkswagen is required to invest $2 billion over 10 years in zero emissions vehicle infrastructure, access, and awareness-building for Zero Emission Vehicles. VW, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and California will administer these parts of the settlement."

Indications are the vehicles may be part of the landscape for some time into the future. They have spiked the public's interest in their silent vigil, which one individual described as just a little creepy. But it's no doubt a good option for an area business to serve as a host to the recall statewide and is certainly an impressive gathering of vehicles from the ground and even more so from the air.

PleasureLand RV announced the relocation of its Brainerd Budget Lot. Earlier this month, PleasureLand reported it was relocating and opening its Brainerd Budget Lot to 17301 Highway 371 North "following the acquisition of this facility and a just completed 7,700 square foot expansion that will house the service department."

The location has pre-owned travel trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, destination trailers and motorhomes, new travel trailers and expandable trailers, as well as fish houses and cargo trailers. The service department offers minor and major repair.

WSB staff members reported they will spend their summer designing nine bridges near Owatonna. Teaming with Lunda Construction, WSB presented a proposal to the Minnesota Department of Transportation to determine how many aged bridges (out of 10) along I-35 and Highway 14 could be designed within the $30 million budget. Construction of the bridges will primarily occur during the 2017 and 2018 construction season.