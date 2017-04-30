Business Notes - April 30

The event focused on new diabetes technologies, research findings and creative approaches to care. This year's theme, "From Everyday Care to Progress Towards a Cure" describes the broad range of topics in which diabetes educators must be competent.

Stunek is certified in diabetes education and works at the Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in the Diabetes Resources Program which was recently awarded the American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for quality diabetes self-management education.

Rozinka, Bjork attend training

Laura Rozinka and Kathy Bjork of The Fine Line Salon and Spa, Brainerd, recently attended a Jon Reyman styling and management class.

The Earth month event was held at The AVEDA institute to raise money for clean water.

Wardle gains award for going above and beyond

Monica Wardle of Riverton, registered nursing assistant at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, received the organization's Trophy Fish Award for going above and beyond caring for Care Center residents.

Wardle recently stopped what she was doing to find a CD player and some calming music for a resident who was in the dying stage and quite anxious. She was also recently overhead assisting a resident who was eating at the nurses' station because she did not want to go to the dining room. When she asked the resident what she would like to drink, the woman responded "champagne." Wardle mixed 7-Up and fruit juice and brought it to the resident saying not exactly champagne but the closest thing to it.

Sequin joins The Fine Line

Cassie Sequin has joined team at the The Fine Line Salon and Spa, Brainerd.

Hair cutting and coloring are her main focus, although she is trained In all aspects of the salon and spa.

Essentia Health Cancer Center renews accreditation

The Cancer Center at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center has renewed a national accreditation that recognizes the high level of care provide breast cancer patients and their families.

The Cancer Center is accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers, a program administered by the American College of Surgeons.

During a survey process, the Center must demonstrate compliance with standards established by the NAPBC for treating women who are diagnosed with breast cancer The standards include: center leadership, clinical management, research, community outreach, professional education, and quality improvement. A breast center that achieves NAPBC accreditation has demonstrated a firm commitment to offer its patients every significant advantage in their battle against breast disease.

The Cancer Center was first accredited in 2011 and remains one of a handful of cancer centers in the state that is recognized as a leading breast cancer patient care in the nation.

Dorschner gains promotion

CROSBY—Registered Nurse Sarah Dorschner of Brainerd was recently appointed infection control and employee health nurse at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

A member of CRMC's nursing staff since 2007, she most recently worked as a labor, delivery, and postpartum nurse and occasionally served as a charge nurse. She also served CRMC as a medical and surgical nurse for two years and as a nursing assistant for another two years.

In her new position, Dorschner will be responsible for organization-wide infection control and employee health programs and ensure they are in accordance with current federal, state, local and Joint Commission standards, regulations and guidelines. She will work closely with CRMC leaders, employees and medical staff to ensure they are educated and compliant with policy, procedure, and practice.

Dorschner earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing at Minnesota State University-Moorhead. She also has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and health fitness from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.

LAHRA to host leadership event

The Lakes Area Human Resource Association is hosting a 2017 Leadership Conference for local business leaders.

The event is bringing three great experts to the lakes area to address the leadership topics of empowerment, driving change, and best practices of communicating with all levels of employees.

Topics include: Empower your Employees, Handle Difficult Situations, Working with Multiple Generations, Winning with Strengths and more.

Speakers include: Kit Welchlin began public speaking at the age of 9 in 4-H. By 16, he was organizing and facilitating presentations on leadership, citizenship, community service and motivation for the 4-H and FFA.

Welchlin purchased his first manufacturing company at age 21, and by 26 was CEO and chairman of the board of three manufacturing companies in three states. He's been an instructor with the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, where he has been repeatedly nominated Outstanding Faculty. He is a professional member of the National Speakers Association.

Brenda Clark Hamilton is described as a dynamic keynote speaker and workplace trainer who offers fresh perspectives in leadership, communication skills, team-building, customer service, and offering one's best self to life, relationships, and career. Audiences describe Hamilton as an energetic, engaging presenter who provides useful strategies that can be implemented in their daily lives right away.

Julie Berg is a professional workshop leader, coach and organization development consultant. She has over 20 years experience across industries including healthcare, education, business services, engineering, manufacturing, technology, and nonprofits. As an internal consultant, she was responsible for leadership assessment and development, team coaching, training design and facilitation.Berg also managed a corporate training function.

The event is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 23 at Cragun's Resort. Go to www.lahra.org/ for more information.