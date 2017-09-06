We never imagined the kind of response we received. Whether it's fins, fur or feathers, animals in the workplace are loved and welcomed many places in the Brainerd lakes area and beyond.

A fine example is Frasier, a clinic cat at Litke's Veterinary Service in Pierz.

Frasier was kind enough to take time out of his busy catnapping schedule to grant us an interview.

Q: Hi Frasier! How did you become part of Litke's Veterinary Service? And how long have you been there?

A: My staff had an open house in the summer of 2013 when Litke's Veterinary Service first opened. I participated in a contest entitled, "Pick A Kitten to be the Litke's Veterinary Service Clinic Cat."

I did very well in the interview and talent competition, but mostly I was chosen due to my charming personality and good looks!

Q: How old are you?

A: My birthday is April 8, 2013.

For those of you looking for gift ideas, I like catnip, empty boxes and packing material.

Q: I see from your Facebook posts, you have a lot of job titles. What's your favorite job at Litke's?

A: I love being Lost Pet Coordinator and helping families find their lost pets. All of my Facebook peeps are amazing and share my Facebook posts to help reunite pets and their families.

I also love being Special Event Coordinator as I love having visitors for trick-or-treating, school class visits and any other special occasion.

I also love cheering on my home team—the Pierz Pioneers.

Q: Do you have any siblings, Frasier? If so, tell me about them.

A: I do have one half-sister, Dolly, who lives with me here at the clinic.

Dolly thinks she is a princess and that she is the prettiest cat in the world.

Dolly and I love to greet our clients; we have been known to give hugs, climb into purses and give lots of love.

Q: Where is your favorite place to nap? What about Dolly?

A: Dolly and I love to nap in the east window in the morning until the sun gets too warm and then we like to nap on the chairs in the exam rooms.

My staff has been known to wake us up and move us when there is an appointment. I think this is very rude on their part.

Q: What's one thing that makes you special from other cats?

A: I have a couple of things that make me outstanding.

I have extra digits on my paws, which makes me a polydactyl. I am able to use my opposable thumbs to post on social media, turn on the water faucet and to play video games (I only play video games at night when I am not on duty at the clinic).

Q: How long has Litke's been in business?

A: Litke's Veterinary Service opened in March 2013. It was just Dr. Litke, myself and two employees at that time but we now have eight employees.

Q: Tell me a little bit about the staff you work with at Litke's.

A: Dr. Jamie Litke is the owner and veterinarian; he has been practicing veterinary medicine in the Pierz area for 15 years. He is a great veterinarian with lots of dairy and beef experience and is very compassionate with small animal patients, too.

Sometimes, Dr. Litke gets mad at Dolly and I when we are mischievous and high-spirited (he calls it naughty), but he forgives us because we are so loveable.

Dr. Maggie Wehseler loves Dolly and I very much as she is a cat person and she is fluent in "kitty speak." She even likes the "spicy kitties" that come into the clinic. Dr. Wehseler is very passionate about working with dairy producers on herd health, calf health and mastitis prevention.

Dr. Katelyn Steffens and her dog, Lupin the Wonderpup, just recently moved to Pierz. Dr. Steffens is a great addition to Litke's Veterinary Service and is seeing large and small animal patients and camelids.

Amy Kruse is my office manager; she helps me out on my social media projects, updates my website and keeps all of us on the right track. Amy loves animals and sometimes brings my friend Gracie into work with her.

Crystal Ratke is a veterinary technician and she is amazing at remembering pets, their families and what treatments we are following with them. She also keeps everything organized in the lab and surgery suite.

Devyn Winkelman is our certified veterinary technician. She is amazing at everything she does and has brought many new ideas to Litke's Veterinary Service. I love her a lot as she has lots of pets at home including a three-legged kitty named L.B.

Holly Battermann is our other veterinary technician. She just recently joined our staff and is doing fantastic in getting to know all of our clients and patients.

Ashley Young is our kennel assistant. She helps us out with cleaning, filing, handling freight and helping with appointments. She is going to be taking online classes this year on her way to a pharmacy degree.

Q: If you had to guess, about how many animals are cared for on a daily basis at Litke's?

A: Depending on the day, my staff sees 15-20 small animal patients and 50-200 large animal patients on a daily basis.

Every day is different; one day we might have a baby goat or a baby calf in the clinic for IV fluids. Other days, the doctors can see well over 200 large animal patients at a bovine herd health check. Dr. Litke even stitched a laceration on a horse in the garage on a cold winter evening.

Q: What is the strangest thing you've seen at the clinic since you've been there?

A: I would have to say the strangest thing I have seen at Litke's Veterinary Service is their yearly Feline Neuter Clinic.

They offer this community service once a year in February. It is their way of giving back to the community to offer a day of reduced prices on their feline neuters and rabies vaccines.

I have heard people say what a great thing the neuter clinic is, as after attending this clinic, their cat is less likely to go looking for love in all the wrong places. I am still not sure what that means. Humans can be very weird.

The day of the clinic is pretty catastrophic as there are so many cats in kennels waiting their turn. I still don't really understand what neuter is, I really should Google it after my nap. Every time I think about it, I feel like I am missing something.

Q: Is there anything else you'd like to add, Frasier?

A: My staff is amazing and work together as a team to take care of livestock and pets.

I love being around them and they like each other enough that they hang out together after work, cheering on Dr. Litke and the Lastrup Lakers baseball team. I love my team.

Browser the library cat

I was just reading your article in the Dispatch. I am the branch manager of the Pine River Public Library, home of Browser the library cat. He has been with us since we moved into the building and we are celebrating our 15th year. Browser will be 16 this fall and was a stray that came to us in the spring before the library moved to its present location.

He loves children and lots of attention. He always greets the first person through the door in the morning.

- Muriel Erickson, branch manager at Pine River Public Library

Barrett Petfood Innovations has taste testing committee

It was recently brought to our attention you were looking for office/workplace mascots. Barrett Petfood Innovations taste-testing committee includes Joey, Rem, Ella, Surly and Charlie.

Joey and Rem are brothers and full-time employees of BPI. Charlie plays big brother to these two troublemakers and is also a full-time employee. Their daily duties include greeting employees and guests, morning naps, playing tug of war, late morning naps, waiting for BPI owner Mike to give them their daily treat, early afternoon naps, giving sad faces to get more treats and attention, afternoon naps and taste-testing new products. Occasionally they escape from their respective offices to run up and down the halls of the office causing mass chaos or, in Charlie's case, checking to see if anyone has left out their lunch.

Surly and Ella are part-time employees. Their duties include weekly office visits to boost employee moral and constant new product testing. These two spend most of their time across the road, in the comfort of their home, watching the comings and goings of BPI. They are sure to alert everyone in the surrounding area if something suspicious is happening.

Each dog represents a different type of consumer. Ella is our resident one-eyed dog, and due to her allergies, she tests our hypoallergenic diets. Surly is a rescue dog who is finicky and selective when it comes to his food. Charlie is our choosy Labrador retriever, selecting only the freshest, most expensive foods. Rem and Joey are our standard Labradors, consuming anything edible.

As a manufacturer of pet food and avid pet lovers, we enjoy the benefits of having pets in the office, even if there is dog hair all over the chairs. They brighten our day. Plus, our customers love them; most of our customers know the dogs by name and bring them little treats when they visit.

-- Sarah Barrett, co-managing director/operations and quality, Barrett Petfood Innovations, Brainerd

Mascots of Carlson Hardware

Carlson Hardware of Nisswa has mascots. We have two dogs and a fish tank. Our dogs have even made it on our billboard, banners, postcards and stickers.

Ellie Mae Pee Poo Carlson, otherwise known as just Ellie, is our 3-year-old bulldog. She loves people and popcorn. So, if you are enjoying popcorn at our store, don't be surprised to have someone following you. She knows the basic tricks like sit, down, shake and speak. But when popcorn is involved, she will try to do all four for a tasty treat.

Melody Zippy Carlson is our other dog. Mostly just called Mel, our daughter picked her from Heartland Animal Rescue Team last fall. I think the dog picked us just as much as we picked her. We think she is a "cursset," part basset hound and part black mouth cur. She is shy at the store and runs around with a nervous bandana on to give customer a heads-up when approaching her. And at home, she is the most loving, active little dog you could ask for.

-- Kari Carlson, Carlson Hardware, Nisswa

'We are truly animal people'

I own and operate Vapor North, along with my life partner Melissa Plotnick. She actually runs the place, as I have another full-time job.

Melissa brings the dogs to work most days. Nelson is our 15-year-old beagle who has become a fixture at the shop. He barks at customers and leads them to the treats.

Buddy is our recent rescue from a family that couldn't handle him. He has been with us a couple of weeks. He is a terrier mix.

Reggie was our 15-year-old sheltie who passed away a couple of months ago. He was loved by customers as well.

They add a lot of life to the shop and really seem to love all the attention. Melissa is an amazing animal person and has a gift for training them and getting them to behave.

We also have five cats, one of which we are keeping for a customer until he gets a home where he can have the cat again.

We are truly animal people. Sometimes I think we would both rather spend time with animals than people. Haha!

-- John Dundas, Vapor North

Rocky has questionable work ethic

Rocky is an 8-year-old yellow lab that comes to work a couple days a week with me at Northridge Insurance Agency.

Rocky doesn't have the best work ethic, as he spends most of his day napping under my desk, but does enjoy greeting guests and begging the staff for food at lunch time.

-- Jason Kottke, Northridge Insurance Agency, Inc., Brainerd

Do you know the DMV Dogs?

We manage the Brainerd License Office and have been bringing our dogs to work daily with us since 2007.

Our dogs are the office mascots (but unfortunately are the only animals allowed in our building) and are known by our customers as the "DMV Dogs." Our mascots are Boston, an 11-year-old golden retriever, and Shotley, a 3-year-old Irish setter. We call them our Walmart greeters.

-- Donny and Traci Vosen

Nyani is 'naughty'

I work at Lakeland Veterinary Hospital in Baxter and we have a resident cat named Nyani who belongs to Dr. Deb Piepgras. She's a 10-month-old domestic shorthair kitty who joined our team in March.

She's a great morale booster as well as entertainment for the staff. Nyani lives in our treatment area and loves to greet all of our patients although she is a little too curious for her own good, which is also why she has been given the name Naughty (which she happily responds to).

-- Roxie Olson, Lakeland Veterinary Hospital, Baxter

Fins and fur of Good Karma

We recently relocated to Brainerd. My company is Good Karma Skincare and we are located in the Franklin Arts Center.

Izzy is our dog and she is in the office now and then. She is always a day brightener.

Our fish tank is 5 feet long and Adonis and Athena the angelfish are the stars. I love our fish, so relaxing to watch.

-- Cynthia Ransom, N.D., traditional naturopath founder and potionmaster, Good Karma Skincare

Ninja Turtles are in Brainerd

Leo and Mikey are the "​N​inja ​T​urtles" of Port Group Homes.

These guys hang out in their tank at our office and entertain all who walk by. Our residents look forward to seeing them and love to stop and say hello.

Leo and Mikey can often be found stretched out on their heated rock, soaking up the warmth. We love having these guys here.

-- Rhian Hardee, Port Group Homes

Dogs welcome at Elite Title

Those of us at Elite Title in Baxter all own animals and many of us have two to three dogs each.

We love to have dogs attend closings and welcome them into our office while their owners buy or sell property.

Occasionally, Rico, a rescued adopted 5-pound Chihuahua accompanies his owner, Kelly, to work and quietly sleeps under her desk.

Elite Title, Baxter

The shop cats of The Olde Open Window

I would like to introduce you to 20-year-old Daisy May. Daisy May was my mom's cat. I lost my mom to cancer on July 6, 2011.

My mom, Carol Ann (Shanks) Boyd, was a wonderful and very talented woman. She loved antiques, to decorate and make handmade gifts for family and friends. My mom was a nurse for over 40 years and loved taking care of people. "Once a nurse, always a nurse," she used to say.

Daisy May was with my mom 24 hours a day and they took very good care of each other.

Daisy and I miss my mom every day. I am so blessed that she was able to watch my dream of The Olde Open Window come true. She loved spending time here and everywhere she went, she was promoting the shoppe. I have a feeling that Mom had something to do with me bringing Daisy May to the shoppe. It's like having my mom here with me every day. She would be very happy to know that her cat is happy now too.

Meet Eva, our second shop cat. I adopted Eva in January 2014 as a kitten and she was just what I needed as I started the next chapter in my life.

Eva loves to sit in the window and watch the birds and wait for customers to come in. She also loves children, getting her belly rubbed and showing customers around the shop.

Eva got her name from a line of jewelry that I carry in the shop. I remember after I went to market for the first time, I showed my mom the "Lenny & Eva" catalog and after she looked at it, she said that I had to carry this line in my shop because everyone needs positive sentiments in their life. My mom always had handwritten positive quotes around the house and both of us have always had a special place in our heart for animals.

Eva has been a great addition to our shop.

-- Lynda Boyd, The Olde Open Window, Brainerd