The auction business was established in 1936 by Bob's father, John "Barney" Janzen. Bob said his father and his uncle Henry, who were the youngest siblings in the family, were running the family farm in Aitkin. One day they were reading an ad in a farmer's magazine that stated, "Learn to be an auctioneer and earn big money." The question with the two brothers was, who was going to go to the auctioneer school.

"They had a discussion and were arguing between themselves on who would go to the auctioneer school," Bob said. Only one brother could go and the other would have to stay home and do chores. "It was decided that my dad Barney would go. He was born in 1913 and was in his mid-20s at the time. It was his first time away from home. He signed up and it was then called the Worldwide College of Auctioneering. Col. Joe Reisch owned it, who started it in late 1935."

The auction school then was in Austin, but since has moved to Mason City, Iowa. Bob went to the school in 1971 and Jeremy went in 2007. Reisch was the instructor for Barney and Bob. A man named Paul Behr, who was a classmate of Bob's at the auction school, was Jeremy's auctioneer instructor after becoming the owner.

Auction school is not as easy as people may think, as it is not all about talking fast, the Janzens said. It was a "grueling" two weeks of intense studying, learning all the aspects of the auction business.

"It was a semester worth of college compacted into 10 days," Jeremy said. "They were long nights."

When Barney came home after finishing the auction school, he was hired by Martin Newstrom. Barney continued to work on the family farm while being an auctioneer for Newstrom. He worked for Newstrom up until he opened his own auction business in the late 1930s.

Back then, most of the auctions were selling livestock and some small machinery. Today, selling livestock is not as common, but they do still sell some cattle, hogs, horses and machinery.

Bob said in the late 1960s there were 500 dairy farms in Aitkin County. Today there are less than five.

Bob, who grew up with eight siblings, said they traveled around the county with their father, but none of them had an interest in the business. It wasn't until Bob was 25 that he made the decision. Bob was working at an Aitkin bank and he wanted to take a Dale Carnegie training class to help him with his banking and public relations skills.

"The bankers came to me and said, 'We will give you time off for the Carnegie class, but have you ever thought about following in your father's footsteps, if we gave you the time off to attend auction school,'" Bob said. "So in the winter of 1971 I attended the auction school and that is how it happened for me. At first I didn't tell (my dad). I didn't tell him until I left and when I did he was pretty excited."

Bob finished school and continued to work at the bank. He said the banks would clerk the auctions and take the bids. His father worked with banks in Brainerd, Grand Rapids, Onamia, McGregor and elsewhere. An auction clerk is one who records the amount of the final bids of auction items and receives and deposits the money.

Jeremy said growing up he helped his father with inventory, but he and his siblings didn't do a lot with their father's work.

"Back then there was limited family time," Jeremy said growing up. "The (auction business) was very time consuming and that was the bottom line. I think as kids we grew up seeing that and I think it was a deterrent."

At 21, Jeremy chose a career path and received a real estate license. He did that for eight years and then decided to go into the family business.

"Real estate and auctions tie together in a sense that it is another form to sell real estate," Jeremy said. "It was a family auction business and I decided I wanted to give it a try and go to auction school. I would become the third generation of my family to be in the business."

The Janzens said people often will ask them what the difference is between an auction and a estate/garage/yard sale.

"At an auction there are no prices on the items, the buyer sets the price," Jeremy said. "That is the big difference. When you go to other sales they are marked. An auction is the only sale where the price will go up on an item."

The Janzen family motto has been "We sell everything on earth," and this has held true for the past eight decades. They will sell anything their client asks them to. If a client wants to sell an item but doesn't have enough items for an auction, the family will collect the item. Once they collect enough items for an auction, they will host one at their consignment site and auction all the clients' items off in one auction.

"We have sold everything," Jeremy said. "Everything from livestock to coins to firearms to machinery, antiques and collectibles. ... There is nothing we haven't sold.

"We have sold firearms for as much as $10,000 to coins for $2,500. At an auction you never know how much an item will sell for. We sold a small pontoon boat and they were hoping for $5,000. They tried to sell this pontoon several times and were not successful. We started the bidding at $4,000 and it ended up selling for $10,500."

Recently this summer they auctioned off a 1967 Pontiac GTO for $32,000. The owners were hoping for $15,000-$17,000.

The Janzens also auction off real estate. This past month they sold a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Dam Lake in Aitkin and a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 10 acres in Aitkin. Jeremy said the success rate for selling a home for the first time at an auction is 80 percent. He said if a property has already been on the market and then goes to an auction, the success rate is not as high.

The Janzens said selling real estate at an auction is becoming more popular. Jeremy said people get scared by the concept of selling a home by auction because the seller is nervous their home will sell for less. However, the seller has the right to reject the highest bid if it is not the price they want.

Jeremy said all the disclosures and paperwork are done when a property sells at an auction, just as it would be with a real estate agent working directly with a buyer and seller. Bidders who go to an auction for real estate will have their finances already in line to bid on the property.

"Selling real estate at an auction is another avenue for homeowners to sell their property," Jeremy said. "Property is marketed for six weeks and is on the (Multiple Listing Service) before the auction is scheduled. The difference is the day the property is auctioned off is the day it will sell."

There have been several changes in the auction business over the past 81 years. In the 1930s, when Barney ran the business, there wasn't a bidding number system like there is today. Back then it was all by name. People would raise their hand and the clerk would write down their name.

"Auctions were social gatherings and they still are today," Jeremy said. "Back then you would go to auctions to see people and (the auctioneers) would stop the auction for lunch and take a 30-minute break and then go back and start the auction again. Today there are no breaks. If you (the auctioneer) get a hot dog and water that is what you get. Today, you sell from the time you start to the time it is done."

One of the main skills an auctioneer needs to know is not how to talk fast, but knowing the value of the items that are being sold.

"We as auctioneers need to do our research," Jeremy said. "We need to know the value of all our items, especially when the bidding is flowing like the fast and the furious, you need to know numbers."

The auction business runs year-round, with summer being the busiest. The Janzens said the pace begins to pick up in April and slows down in October. During the busy time, the Janzens have about four to five auctions a month. In August, the auctions were in Princeton, Emily/Fifty Lakes, Aitkin and Hackensack.

"Most of our clients want to have their items sold on the weekends, so that is mainly when the auctions are held," Bob said. "Some people are elderly and they can't set up their auction. We have a crew who works behind the scene to get the auction prepared. It is a big time commitment."

Technology has added competition to the auction business world. Jeremy said there continues to be many auction companies that have been in existence for a long time but the biggest competition is the online auctions. Jeremy said the younger generations are more attached to their technology so the "true auctioneers, doing the fast talking" are less.

However, live auctions will not go away. Jeremy said an auction on the internet will go on for weeks, compared to an on-site auction, where the items are sold that day.

"People are still going to want to go to a live auction to view the items firsthand," Jeremy said. "Auctions also are still a social gathering and a time to communicate and continue friendships. The internet can't establish that."

"People are always asking me, 'Do you think the live auctions will go away?'" Bob said. "Maybe I am old-school, but I hope not. A live auction is a way for people to sell or liquidate their estate on such-and-such a date. I don't think the internet is going to say we will sell it all on one date.

"All this new technology is taking over the internet and becoming a convenience to the buyers. Lots of the buyers who followed my dad and I for years have since passed away or are in care facility."

Technology also has helped the business. When Barney ran the auction business, everything was handwritten. Today, everything is electronic. Jeremy said when his grandfather ran the business, a person who bid and won an item would take their handwritten number up to the clerk and then pay cash and wait for their receipt. Today, the clerk would have everything typed up on the computer and would be printing the receipt before the consumer even made contact with them. Today, more people are paying with credit card.

Bob said his mother wrote every address on the business's mailing list by hand on a notebook. Today, it is done in seconds with technology.

The biggest challenge in the auction business is it is a time commitment, Jeremy said.

"In the summer months, all your weekends are taken," Jeremy said. "I have five children and my wife is part of the business, but it's tough. The kids are in sports and we're running a million miles an hour."

When asked what the family's key to success is, they said hard work, ethics and reputation.

"You don't last 81 years if you don't treat people right and work hard for them," Jeremy said. "This is their life savings and you could be selling it in a day's time. Sometimes it's hard for them to sit there and watch. You need to show them respect and treat them well."

Bob said his father always told him, "You never forget who you are working for," and that has been the advice the family has always followed.

"You work hard, are honest and ethical and you already treat your bidders, buyers and everyone with respect."

• Business: Bob Janzen Auction & Appraisal.

• City: Aitkin.

• Number of employees: About six family members and several independent contractors, which includes five auctioneers, six clerks and others who help set up the auction and display items as they are being sold.

• Interesting fact: Auctioneers are also called colonels. "The tradition of calling an auctioneer colonel traces back to the Civil War, a time when auctions were beginning to flourish," Jeremy said. "They sold a lot of military artifacts during the war and that is how they got the name a colonel."