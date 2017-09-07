The downtown Brainerd building needed work but new building owners Nick and Joe Phelps were enthusiastic about bringing out the building's character, buried under decades of change. Even in a rough state, Patnoe and Struthers saw the potential. And they were willing to work for it. An escalating rent allowed them time to move in and create the space they wanted while they made the change. Patnoe said they saw a fresh movement in downtown Brainerd and wanted to be part of it.

The two lakes area natives met years ago and became best friends while carpooling to beauty school in Wadena. They worked side-by-side at Fantastic Sams and then careers took them on separate paths until they recently felt it was time to team up for their own studio. Struthers, originally from Brainerd, was working at a barber shop. Patnoe, from Pine River, had her own hair studio on Excelsior Road in Baxter.

Some of their clients questioned why they wanted to make the move. Struthers said a lot of her customers expressed concerns about downtown bars or lamented about parking being horrendous.

"I don't have a bad thing to say," Struthers said of her experience downtown. "I've never had a parking issue."

Struthers said she isn't sure where the misperception of what it's like in downtown Brainerd came from, but to say it's a bunch of bars is inaccurate. Since they opened their joint venture—named Vaenn Har, Norwegian for beautiful hair and an effort to appeal to men and women—their customers have noticed stores—like The Olde Open Window—they didn't know existed. Now customers ask where they should go for lunch and they've pulled in walk-ins attracted by the storefront.

"It's been great," Patnoe said. "Just having that extra burst of business from people dropping by and stopping by—I'm glad that we did (it)."

Patnoe said people who don't frequent downtown Brainerd don't realize what is there. As a small business owner, she said it feels like a small town with camaraderie around everyone being successful.

"It's easy as a small business owner to get lost over there," Patnoe said of Baxter.

Now they can see opportunities ahead to add services and even a larger space in the future.

The history of the building and being in space started by small business owners when customers came by horse and buggy was also appealing.

Wired glass windows in the back of the salon, which separate the exposed red brick walls of the hair washing stations from a back room and rear exit, bear stamped testimony to their original manufacture. The windows were made by Stremel Bros Roofing & Cornice Co. out of Minneapolis. A Google search found the company mentioned in The Improvement Bulletin on Dec. 12, 1903, in a collection at The University of Illinois. The Bulletin was issued every Saturday from a publication office on the ninth floor of the Lumber Exchange building in Minneapolis.

"We are very grateful for this opportunity to be part of downtown renovation," Patnoe said.

Struthers said they'd like to encourage anyone with a business idea to put it into motion. She said as two young women with families and children, they are putting their dream forward. They noted the long-standing businesses near them like Arlene's and wondered what downtown will look like 20 years hence. Struthers said they would like their hair studio to be there and see all the other open spaces filled.

Patnoe said she thinks perceptions will change as more businesses open in downtown. They hope they are part of the change as they draw clients who may not have ventured into downtown before but now are surprised to find the number of businesses already there. Struthers said the Phelps brothers want to see them succeed and there is a trickle down effect.

"That is the bigger, broader picture people need to think about," Struthers said. "What it really boils down to—community."

Helping and supporting neighbors, she said, "there is the ripple effect."

Fighting perceptions

While people may park much farther away at a big box retailer and then walk a considerable distance once inside the store, there is a mindset that parking out of sight of the destination in downtown—either by parking in the public lot or around the block—constitutes a larger mental obstacle, even though the actual distance from parking space to the door is less.

When some people go to the store, they take the first parking space they find and call it good.

Others circle the parking lot or the block, until the spot closest to the door reveals itself. A repeated perception about downtown Brainerd is that parking is a problem. Years ago, during one of the projects to look at revitalizing downtown, an official parking study was conducted. The consultant's report stated there wasn't a parking problem downtown, but there was a perception of one. Given that people thought there was an issue, perception became reality. Over the years there have been talks of a parking ramp downtown with the potential to rent covered parking spaces to businesses or apartment dwellers or for use by a hotel catering to the business traveler.

To put some numbers to this idea of problem parking, the Brainerd Dispatch conducted a simple, semi-scientific study. More detailed results are part of the Progress edition in the Labor Day paper.

For the study, using a mechanical counter, the distance was measured from the closest available parking space to businesses in downtown Brainerd. The Dispatch then did the same at the Westgate Mall, measuring the distance from the door to the closest parking space. All measurements are for non-handicap parking spaces.

The first series of measurements in downtown Brainerd used the public parking lot next to Hockey House as a starting point. All measurements were done by crossing the street at the crosswalk.

• 190 feet to E.L. Menk Jewelers,

• 103 feet to Hockey House,

• 318 feet to Coco Moon,

• 219 feet to Fancy Pants Chocolate,

• 252 feet to The Gallery.

On the other hand, at 2 p.m. Wednesday, there were multiple parking spaces available on the street directly in front of these businesses. The sidewalk is about 12 feet wide, so parking directly in front of the business means a walk of about 20 feet to the front door. Parking directly across the street and walking to the business is a walk of about 65 feet.

At the Westgate Mall, the distance from the door to the six closest parking spots was measured resulting in an average distance of 101 feet. At Walmart, the average distance to the door was 288 feet. At Target, the average distance was 260 feet, while at Costco, the average distance was 209 feet.

New enthusiasm

The history imbued in the brick and original fixtures is a chief ingredient in attracting investment in downtown Brainerd. Brothers Nick and Joe Phelps grew up in Brainerd. On visits home, they saw familiar homes on the north side were vacant in the aftermath of the Great Recession. They looked for the homes with good bones and original features believing there was demand for this housing with character and found they were right. Then they began thinking about the historic brick buildings lining downtown Brainerd's original bustling business district. The high pressed-tin ceilings, wood floors and exposed brick walls were something they thought they could work with but whether there was a demand from entrepreneurs, business owners and organizations was an unknown. They started with a building on Laurel Street with three storefronts and started renovating the upstairs apartments. Now all three spaces are rented.

"We rolled the dice on a project downtown and it seems to be working out," Nick Phelps said in an email. "There is a lot of positive energy downtown right now and we are optimistic for the future. Enough so that we bought the old Chet's building a couple weeks ago. It will be a big project—new roof, windows/doors, entire interior, etc. However, we are already starting to get interest from new and existing businesses wanting to locate downtown."

Nestled between two-story buildings, the former Chet's TV stands out for its single floor and for the vintage signs on the building's front for the former store offering television service. Chet's TV is next door to the building the Phelps purchased last year. Vacant, it even had a tenacious fern growing on the exterior.

Mayor Ed Menk said the Phelps brothers removed the fern. But they didn't throw it out. In an appreciation for its spunk perhaps or as a sign of growth, they put it in a pot. Menk, a longtime downtown business owner himself, has witnessed the economic ups and downs from the days when Gambles, J.C. Penney and Montgomery Ward were all downtown businesses. Brainerd's economic heart pumped a steady beat from its core business district.

Mall openings decimated the ranks and the profits. The bypass helped move most of the traveling public far from eyesight of the brick buildings the city's early business leaders erected. Some buildings still bear the names of their founders. Fires also took bites out of downtown landmarks as recently as 1987 and 1991. Even so, photos erected on various corners in downtown Brainerd provide a glimpse at yesterday with iconic images of the city's past at that very location preserved in black and white images. The past becoming present. The present infused with a fresh perspective for the future.

"A lot is happening now downtown," Menk said as he walked along Laurel Street heading back to his jewelry business on a sunny August afternoon. He said some five or six buildings have new owners, more activity than he could recall in recent years.

"When you start seeing those types of things happening you are going to be positive," Menk said.

The Destination Downtown project with its contest to give the winning plan a prize valued at $50,000 to open a business downtown encouraged some to take a second look. Forty-nine applicants stepped forward with up to 10 entries advancing. By Sept. 8, those entrants will have worked with the Small Business Development Center to build a business plan and pick a site in what the contest described as Opportunity Square. Up to three entries will advance.

Established businesses in downtown expressed a desire for a retail operation such as a clothing store or other retail as a way to add to and complement the existing shops.

Nancy Williams, owner of Fancy Pants Chocolate on Laurel Street, looked through her shop windows to the now closed Iron Rail saloon across the street. The building dominates the other side of the street with nine apartments on the second floor. Williams said she can envision the building broken up into many smaller shops. Williams advocated the change to add to the volume of what downtown has so visitors and shoppers have much more to choose from and a critical mass of retail to make them want to go to downtown Brainerd.

"The Crossing Arts Alliance for one is just a good addition," Williams said. "I'm glad they made it down here."

Williams has been downtown for 15 years. She said this summer has been one of her busiest. She advertises with area hotels and sees visitors to the region who want to see the downtown but also want more shops to visit. She's seen plans at transforming the business district come and go. She's skeptical of any new visioning without action to back it up for real renewal. She said some locations need surgery and not a Band-Aid as building ownership changes, pointing to the Blue Ox Bar renovation as an example of keeping a historic structure but doing major renovations to upgrade the building.

"That's what people want to see," Williams said. "That's what people want to take pride in."

There have been a number of ideas for what would be a draw downtown. One of those ideas is a downtown craft brewery, building on the history the buildings have to offer. Menk pointed to the newly renovated apartments already rented above the former Blue Ox Bar, which is being redeveloped into a restaurant named Sage on Laurel and the new 612 Station restaurant as signs of the positive changes. He said the atmosphere has been better since the Iron Rail saloon closed and the Downtown Mall building changed hands.

At the end of August, the Brainerd Lakes Area Economic Development Corp. presented a palette of possibilities for what private investment and public support could create for downtown Brainerd in its River to Rail vision. The ideas, including green space, trails and water features connecting the BNSF Railway property and downtown through its historic buildings to the riverwalk creates a vision of a vibrant corridor that could be a draw for residents and visitors alike. Perhaps more significantly, it could reframe how downtown is perceived. Bruce Buxton, who is volunteering with BLAEDC on the project, presented the ideas he's gleaned from talking to about 100 community members. It may take many small steps to reach the goal.

Sheila Haverkamp, BLAEDC executive director, said one way everyone can contribute is by making a choice to go downtown and see it for themselves, walk the tree-dotted city sidewalks and see the shops and restaurants that are part of the downtown landscape and the ones adding to it.

"Right now we are riding on a rise and I don't see it plateauing," Menk said of downtown. "Things are going in the right direction right now. ... It's good weather and we just have to keep a step ahead."

Staff writer Spenser Bickett contributed to this report.

