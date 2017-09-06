"Most people come to us with a problem," Solseth said. "Be it a space problem, a flow problem in their house, or something just doesn't work for them anymore—and now we're problem solvers. We go to our toolbox with lots of stuff here and try to solve that problem, and make it as efficient and best for the client as we can."

The two are no strangers to home building and transformation as daughters of Doug Kueper, founder of architecture and construction firm Kuepers Inc. Combining the talents of certified interior designer Raimann and Solseth, who heads the coordination and scheduling as president of the company, The Hearth Room began as an extension of their father's construction business. At first, they focused on sourcing fireplaces, stone and cabinets for building projects. But Solseth said they saw opportunity in offering nearly every material or piece of furniture one might desire as part of a new build or remodel.

"We had clients, and they wanted more and more of our help with interior design versus going to all different places around town or out of town and trying to piece it all together," Solseth said.

The showroom located in the Westport Shopping Center in Baxter is a journey through the possibilities of home design—living and kitchen spaces showcase a variety of styles and seemingly endless choices of fabrics and tiles demonstrate the potential for transforming the look and feel of interiors. What the company offers is client-driven, Raimann said, and grew with each project to which they signed on. The most common question from people who walk through the showroom door, she added, is, "What are you?"

"The question is: 'What are we not?'" Raimann said. "Everything that you see is because of clients asking if we have it. ... 'Do you carry flooring?' No, but that's a great idea. 'Do you carry lighting?' No, but that's a great idea. They kept wanting us to go out with them shopping, go with them furniture shopping. We already know the look, so we might as well just continue."

Now, they carry all of those things and more.

"We're kind of a very dynamic business in the sense that we do a lot of different things," Solseth said. "And things that maybe people are not aware of when they walk in. ... Usually a place does just flooring, or does just furniture. They don't put it all together. There's some stores out there that are like this, but we're probably few and far between, these hybrids."

Although The Hearth Room offers a wide range of products and services, it isn't only a business for those undertaking a big change at home. The sisters offer a curated selection of home goods in the store, the discovery of which they credit representatives from the various suppliers they purchase from. They also order an estimated 80 percent of the items they use in decorating projects.

"We have people that come in and buy a candlestick," Solseth said. "And then we have other people come in for an entire house of stuff. ... So big ticket items versus people just coming for a lamp, and we're happy to see both."

Although much of the business The Hearth Room sees is from private homeowners, they do a fair amount of commercial interior design as well. Some recent projects include Lakes Dental Care, RiverWood Bank, BlackRidgeBANK and Associates in Eyecare, all in Baxter. They've also signed on for interiors at several multi-housing projects—Pine Grove Estates, Grand Oaks Townhomes and Sprucewood Townhomes in Baxter and East Pointe Townhomes in East Gull Lake.

The sisters are on top of the latest trends in home design, with the help of their supplier representatives.

"We're not in Chicago, we're not in LA (Los Angeles), so as far as what's the newest products that are available, we do depend on our reps to kind of guide us and to show us this is a new thing that came out," Raimann said. "The companies we do work with are wonderful and they guide us and support us."

White is dominating the home interior design world right now, Raimann said, in combination with stained accents. Anything painted is also topping the wish lists of remodelers. Trends on the outs include dark wood floors or cabinets—these tend to be used more as accent pieces, Raimann said, rather than as the main featured pieces.

Many of the homeowners who employ their services own vacation homes in the lakes area and have continued their business with Raimann and Solseth at their main residences in the Twin Cities. Although passionate consumers of the latest trends of all tastes in their field, the sisters do recognize an aesthetic preferred in the lakes area compared to those found in urban homes.

"We're very, very traditional in this area by nature. A lot of people this is their second home," Raimann said. "They already have the trendy stuff, if you will, in their home in the Twin Cities. So when they come up here, they actually want it to be woodsy."

Raimann said despite leaning toward a woodsy, log cabin feel, she's witnessed a transformation to a more classic look in the area over the past couple decades.

"I'm glad that we're over with everything having these little bears and moose everywhere," Raimann said. "It's definitely more of the classic look that doesn't really go out of style. It's just kind of nice and timeless. You can just change a few accessories without being stuck with log everything. ... If we get a little bit too edgy or too 'Twin Cities,' it doesn't sell, because it's just not what people want up here."

For those who prefer (or whose pocketbooks demand) the do-it-yourself route, Solseth said her top tips are to photograph the current space and start a binder of favorite looks from catalogs and magazines.

"Even if they go to a big box store, it would be helpful," Solseth said

People are becoming better at describing their own style and what they want, Raimann said, and that's in large part because of the popularity of home design TV shows. For the most part, these shows are helpful to the craft and even offer the design team ideas for difficult spaces, Solseth said. There are the occasional misconceptions forwarded by the highly edited shows, however.

"Sometimes we run into it where we give them a price, and they think it's going to cost a fraction of that because the TV has been a little misleading," Raimann said. "It always takes longer than they think and it's messy no matter how hard you try to keep it clean. Sheetrock dust is insidious and it gets everywhere. And it's disruptive. We're in your house, we're in your really personal spaces. Your bathroom."

"To make something beautiful, you've got to make a mess," Solseth said.

• Business: The Hearth Room.

• City: Baxter.

• Number of employees: Seven—five in the office and two field employees.

• Interesting or little known fact: Light colors and botanical green looks are very popular in Minnesota homes right now. "I don't know if it's a Minnesota thing that we crave green, and maybe winters are getting a little too long," Jennifer Solseth said.