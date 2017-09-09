Workers inside T.J. Maxx were stocking shelves Thursday. Construction work is still ongoing inside ULTA and Dick's Sporting Goods. And PetSmart appeared to be hosting a soft opening with a limited number of people shopping inside Thursday after 5 p.m.. A sign just out the main entrance noted, enticingly, that there were kittens inside.

PetSmart will officially open for business at 9 a.m. Saturday. T.J. Maxx noted it is opening soon. ULTA Beauty is expected to open this fall with Dick's Sporting Goods opening early in 2018.

Work is progressing on the Essentia Health-Baxter Clinic expansion project.

The $7.7 million investment is going into adding 20,000 square feet and 32 exam rooms. Essentia Health reported the addition will "support more patient access to primary care, urgent care and specialists."

The Baxter Clinic, on Isle Drive, opened in the winter of 2012. Since that time, the surrounding area has become home to a variety of medical service providers and Isle Drive was extended to the south to link with Highland Scenic Drive and ultimately Highway 371.

The Essentia Health Baxter Clinic will grow from 44,000 square feet and 48 exam rooms to 64,000 square feet and 80 exam rooms. Ground was broken for the project in May. Anticipated completion is in the spring of 2018.

"We're really excited about the greater opportunity to serve the Baxter community," said Adam Rees, Essentia Health-Central president, in a news release, adding the community needs more access to services and specialists so we are putting a priority on expanding our space. This $7.7 million investment is needed to meet the growing community demands."

At the ground-breaking event, Rees said the project had the input of people who will be living and working in the facility.

Baxter Mayor Darrel Olson said, using the city's own scientific data from watching the people who attend the annual Night to Unite neighborhood get-together and how many more are sporting white hair. Olson said part of what brought those people to the area was the access and proximity to doctors and clinics. Fifteen years ago, people wondered why the medical facility would purchase land way out in the country, Olson said of the Isle Drive location. Now, he noted, it is a medical complex and an integral part of Baxter.

Essentia's addition is expected to open next summer.

"This is great for our community. It means we can care for our patients in our community," said longtime resident and family physician Dr. Peter Dunphy.

Widseth Smith Nolting and Nor-Son Construction, both of Baxter, are leading the construction project.

After the groundbreaking, Rees said the addition will allow job growth and remove space as a bottleneck while providing more medical specialities.

Linden Place, a mental health clinic, also opened in Baxter this spring on Forthun Road as an outpatient psychiatric and psychological provider.

At Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin, a $14.9 million construction project is underway with an anticipated completion at the end of 2020.

"This is an exciting day for all of us here at Riverwood," said Chad Cooper, Riverwood CEO, in a news release following a groundbreaking ceremony in July. "More importantly, this is a great day for the patients and communities we serve. It represents our commitment to providing access to quality health care as well as our pursuit of healthy communities."

Riverwood reported the key clinic changes will include:

• Renovation of space to offer comprehensive kidney care and a new kidney dialysis facility to be operated in partnership with CentraCare Health.

• Redesign of the specialty clinic, allowing for expansion of current service lines, including a new GI lab for the Minnesota Reflux & Heartburn Center.

• Renovation of the Aitkin primary care clinic will support a team-based approach, continuing to advance well-coordinated and patient-centered care.

• Relocation and expansion of the rehabilitation department, providing easier access for patients.

• Expansion of space to allow for growth in the orthopaedic department with easier access and additional imaging capabilities.

Dr. Ben Parker, nephrologist with CentraCare Health who provides kidney care at Riverwood's specialty clinic, advised in prepared remarks that the dialysis center in Aitkin will become one of about 10 that CentraCare operates in communities around central Minnesota. The number of kidney dialysis patients currently served by CentraCare totals about 500, with 50 getting home dialysis service.

Riverwood reported the construction project, which is adding 47,601 square feet with 19,161 new space and the rest remodeled space, is expected to last about 23 months. A tentative completion date is the spring of 2019.

In addition, Riverwood Foundation's Growing Together Capital Campaign launched and invited community support to seek $1.3 million.

Riverwood temporarily closed its Healing Garden for construction and will reopen it in the spring. the annual memorial ceremony was cancelled. At the July 17 groundbreaking program, Shirley Callahan Winegar, vice chair of the Riverwood Foundation Board of Directors, read a list of 61 names of those honored or remembered in the garden during the past year. The garden will reopen in Spring 2018.

This summer, the Bay Lake Area Lions reported receiving an update on the project from Riverwood Healthcare Center's Foundation Director Katie Nelson. A stated factor in the dialysis unit is the number of people from the Aitkin area driving more than an hour to find kidney dialysis machines. The demand for those machines is expected to grow.

The project is being completed in four phases.