Pine River man on probation for sexually assaulting girl

William Pearl Schnoor was sentenced by Judge Jana Austad Monday for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 with an age difference greater than 36 months. Schnoor was sentenced to 57 months in prison, which is stayed for 10 years. A stayed sentence means if Schnoor violates the terms of his probation, he may have to serve the original prison sentence the judge imposed.

Schnoor pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to one of the six felony criminal sexual conduct counts he was charged with. He sexually assaulted a girl July 2, 2016, while staying at a relative's home in Pine River, court records stated. The girl told investigators Schnoor woke her up and sexually assaulted her.

During the sentencing, the other five counts were dismissed. Those charges were two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with penetration, one count with a victim under age 13 and and a second count with a victim who is mentally impaired or physically helpless; second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing personal injury/mental impairment; and third-and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless or mentally impaired.

There are 26 conditions Schnoor must follow. Conditions include attending a sex offender program and counseling in conjunction with sex offender treatment, cannot possess any pornographic/sexually explicit materials, cannot access or use the Internet without approval, cannot have any contact with personal under age 18, with females unless supervised by an adult who is pre-approved by probation or treatment, cannot contact the victim or her family and cannot possess any firearms or ammunition or use any alcohol or controlled substances.

As part of the sentencing, he also must pay a $1,325 fine.