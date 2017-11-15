Agents bust 4 in meth sale investigation

Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl reported the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division executed a search warrant at 8:06 p.m. Monday on the 28000 block of Crow Wing County Road 4 in Breezy Point.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested for drug sales; a 25-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and a 50-year-old man were arrested for drug possession; and a 26-year-old man was arrested for drug possession and for an active county warrant.

LADID was assisted by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and the Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and the Crosslake police departments. Two firearms were recovered in the search. The investigation into the sale of methamphetamine continues, Dahl said.