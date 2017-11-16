Police blotter - Nov. 16
Crosby police
WET—An officer responded Nov. 9 to the Crosby City Park to check the welfare of two juvenile males, who were reported to be near the lake and soaking wet. Officer located the two males who stated they were "just playing" and "checking the ice." Officer transported both kids home for dry clothing and parents were contacted and advised.
ARREST—A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for second-degree driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop on Highway 6 and Fourth Street Northwest.
DISTURBANCES—Report Nov. 9 of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 100 block of West Main Street. The male and female were having a verbal argument.
Report Nov. 7 of a disturbance involving two juvenile males on Poplar Street.
Report Nov. 7 of a person causing problems at a business on Third Street Southwest.
Report Nov. 6 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male on Third Street Southwest. Juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco.
SUSPICIOUS—Report Nov. 8 of a suspicious occupied vehicle possibly involved in illegal dumping in an alley off the 200 block of West Main Street.
Report Nov. 6 of an unwanted person hanging around the 200 block of Second Street Northeast.
Breezy Point police
FIRE—Report at 10:26 a.m. Sunday of a small fire on an electrical transformer pole on the 7300 block of Crow Wing County Highway 11. Pequot Lakes Fire Department and Crow Wing Power responded.
ARREST—A 28-year-old man was arrested 11:44 p.m. Saturday for possessing marijuana in a vehicle and violating the conditions of his release during a traffic stop on Horseshoe Lake Road, Merrifield.
Baxter police
SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:05 p.m. Monday of a vehicle parked near employee cars after hours at Aldi's, 14620 Dellwood Drive.
DISTURBANCES—Report at 8:10 p.m. Monday of a verbal argument between people on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road. The caller and mutual daughter left for the night.
Report at 10:49 a.m. Monday of a disturbance at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive. Consequences were handled by the school.
