Police blotter - Nov. 16

ARREST—A 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday for second-degree driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop on Highway 6 and Fourth Street Northwest.

DISTURBANCES—Report Nov. 9 of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 100 block of West Main Street. The male and female were having a verbal argument.

Report Nov. 7 of a disturbance involving two juvenile males on Poplar Street.

Report Nov. 7 of a person causing problems at a business on Third Street Southwest.

Report Nov. 6 of a disturbance involving a juvenile male on Third Street Southwest. Juvenile was cited for possession of tobacco.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Nov. 8 of a suspicious occupied vehicle possibly involved in illegal dumping in an alley off the 200 block of West Main Street.

Report Nov. 6 of an unwanted person hanging around the 200 block of Second Street Northeast.

Breezy Point police

FIRE—Report at 10:26 a.m. Sunday of a small fire on an electrical transformer pole on the 7300 block of Crow Wing County Highway 11. Pequot Lakes Fire Department and Crow Wing Power responded.

ARREST—A 28-year-old man was arrested 11:44 p.m. Saturday for possessing marijuana in a vehicle and violating the conditions of his release during a traffic stop on Horseshoe Lake Road, Merrifield.

Baxter police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:05 p.m. Monday of a vehicle parked near employee cars after hours at Aldi's, 14620 Dellwood Drive.

DISTURBANCES—Report at 8:10 p.m. Monday of a verbal argument between people on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road. The caller and mutual daughter left for the night.

Report at 10:49 a.m. Monday of a disturbance at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive. Consequences were handled by the school.

