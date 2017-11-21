Woman charged for ramming ex's truck with children inside

Minor injuries were reported to the four occupants of the truck, including two children.

Desirae Margaret Nelson, 21, also is charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. She made her first appearance Monday, Nov. 20, in Meeker County District Court.

The incident happened was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a business on East Frontage Road in Litchfield. According to the criminal complaint, the four occupants were inside their vehicle, which was parked, when it was rammed from behind with enough force to push it approximately 25 feet forward.

The complaint said Nelson told Litchfield police that she was angry with the man, who was a former boyfriend, and had hit his vehicle intentionally with her truck. She then changed her story, claiming she had only intended to drive up near his truck. She also told police she didn't know there were two children in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Nelson was placed under arrest at that point and brought to the Meeker County Jail. In an interview at the jail, she repeated that she was angry at her ex-boyfriend. She estimated her speed at the time of the crash was around 35 mph, according to the complaint.

At her court appearance Monday, Nelson was released on $50,000 unconditional bail or $25,000 with conditions, including no contact, direct or indirect, with any of the alleged victims.

Her next court appearance is Dec. 4.