Police Blotter - Nov. 23

Brainerd police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:51 p.m. Nov. 11 of a suspicious male looking into vehicles on the 1500 block of Quince Street. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate.

Report Nov. 9 of two juvenile males inside Park Methodist Church, 315 N. Sixth St., when the complainant opened up the church in the morning.

DOMESTIC—Report at 11 p.m. Sunday of a domestic on the 1000 block of Summit Street. Officers determined it to be a verbal argument and a person was asked to leave.

Report at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 11 of a physical domestic on the 3300 block of Oak Street. Report was not substantiated.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a bicycle on the 2600 block of Kermit Lane.

Report Nov. 17 of a female shoplifting at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE.

Report Nov. 17 of a theft of gaming systems from a residence on the 1200 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Baxter police

WELFARE CHECK—Report at 7:20 p.m. Sunday of a male sitting outside Walmart, 7295 Glory Road, mumbling for more than an hour to himself. Officers located male who was intoxicated and homeless and was taken to St. Cloud detox.

SUSPICIOUS — Report at 2:01 a.m. Sunday of something suspicious in the sky on the 7000 block of Fox Road. Officer was unable to locate any objects.

ARRESTS—A 23-year-old man was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Saturday for DWI during a traffic stop on Inglewood Drive and Pine Beach Road.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at 3:54 a.m. Saturday for making terroristic threats and domestic assault at Walmart.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Saturday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 7000 block of Clearwater Road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Nov. 17 on numerous warrants following a report of a person acting suspicious at Central Lakes College, 501 W. College Drive.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Friday for fifth-degree assault on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Nov. 16 after he escaped custody the night prior. He was transported to the emergency room and then to county jail without incident.

CRASH—Report at 12:34 p.m. Saturday of a personal injury crash where a vehicle rear-ended another on Highway 371 and Excelsior Road. A driver complained of back pain, but refused ambulance service.

DISTURBANCES—Report at 10:46 a.m. Saturday of wanting a subject removed on the 13000 block of Arrowwood Drive. Person left and denied being at the residence.

Report at 2:51 p.m. Nov. 17 of a subject causing a disturbance after management at Menards, 15236 Dellwood Drive, refused to accept some merchandise returns. A person was issued a trespassing notice and cited for tampering with an interlock device.

Report at 12:49 p.m. Nov. 16 of a student who assaulted a brother several times in the hallway at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:36 p.m. Nov. 17 of a suspicious vehicle blocking the 7400 block of Hastings Road. Occupants were playing "Pokemon Go." They were advised to move to the side of the road.

ASSAULT—Report Nov. 17 of an assault at Forestview. A juvenile male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct.

Breezy Point police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:05 p.m. Nov. 17 of the caller coming home to her door unlocked after being away for a week on Lakeview Drive.

DISTURBANCE—Report Nov. 14 of wanting a person removed from a residence on Crow Wing County Highway 4.

