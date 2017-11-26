Police Blotter - Nov. 26

Report Nov. 18 of a dump truck on fire in a gravel pit in Cushing.

DISTURBANCES—Report at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday of people getting murdered in an apartment in Little Falls. Deputies arrived and found an intoxicated person who was seeing things.

Request at 7:34 p.m. Monday to help Little Falls police officers with a combative man on the 600 block of Lindbergh Drive. Deputies were canceled en route as officers were able to restrain the man.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:56 p.m. Monday of caller seeing things happening around her residence on the 9200 block of Highway 238 over the past few months, such as lug nuts on vehicles were loosened, tires were slashed and a dead mouse was found in the mailbox.

At 11:48 p.m. Nov. 17, a deputy observed a vehicle parked at Flatland Trucking, 14353 160th Ave., Little Falls, which was closed. When deputy approached the vehicle, the driver was gone and was found hiding behind a tree. He was arrested on a warrant.

ARRESTS—A 29-year-old man was arrested Nov. 19 for disorderly conduct and property damage following a report of someone banging on an apartment door, yelling and breaking a door knob on the 13000 block of Stumpf Road, Pierz.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested Nov. 17 for driving while intoxicated following a driving complaint of a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highway 10.