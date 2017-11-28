Police Blotter - Nov. 28

Report at 6:09 p.m. Saturday of a domestic on the 200 block of South Seventh Street. Person left before officers arrived.

Report at 9:34 p.m. Friday of a verbal domestic on the 1100 block of Rosewood Street. People separated before officers arrived.

Report at 10:50 p.m. Thursday of a verbal disturbance on the 300 block of Third Avenue Northeast. Officer mediated the situation and instructed the male to remain in his apartment for the rest of the night.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:28 p.m. Sunday of a loud explosion, possibly fireworks on Hart Road. Officers spoke with people who denied any involvement.

Report at 1:47 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious vehicle being pushed down Q Street and Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Report at 12:32 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle parked at Lum Park, 1619 NE Washington St., after hours. People were advised to leave.

Report at 2:49 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle stopping at numerous houses on the 600 block of First Avenue Northeast. Officers learned it was the paper delivery service.

Report at 12:52 a.m. Saturday of someone knocking on the front door on the 1000 block of N Street and then fleeing. Officer was unable to locate person.

Report at 12:33 a.m. Saturday of a male pushing a shopping cart down E Street and Second Avenue Northeast. Male said he found the shopping cart by a garbage bin and assumed it would be discarded. The cart was returned back to the store.

Report at 11:07 p.m. Friday of a male walking through people's yards on Vine and Eighth streets. Police found person and instructed him to walk on the edge of the roadway.

Report at 7:38 p.m. Friday of kids banging on windows on the 800 block of Walnut Street. Officer located kids and advised them.

Report at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious male on a bike looking into vehicles on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast. Officers were unable to locate the male.

DISTURBANCES—Report at 5:40 p.m. Sunday of a caller wanting a person removed from a residence on Nikkohl Road. Caller was told about how the civil eviction process works.

Report at 2:43 p.m. Sunday of a verbal argument on the 1500 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast. Caller then stated he changed his mind and did not need an officer. Officer responded and met the caller outside. Caller said a person left and there were no further problems.

Report at 12:49 a.m. Sunday of a mutual disturbance between people at Big Dogs Bar and Nightclub, 718 W. Laurel St. Both people agreed to separate before the officer arrived.

Report at 10:36 p.m. Saturday of a man trying to pick a fight at Big Dogs. Man left before officers arrived.

Report at 6:13 p.m. Friday of a person causing a disturbance at SuperAmerica, 321 Washington St. Officer advised the person that they were not to return back to the store.

Report at 2:40 p.m. Friday of a verbal disturbance at the Last Turn, 214 S. Eighth St. Officers walked through the building and there was no signs of a disturbance.

Report at 2:12 a.m. Thursday of a disturbance on the 400 block of South Eighth Street. People agreed to separate for night.

Report at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday of assisting the animal control officer with a person who was being uncooperative on West Washington Street. The person was given a citation.

Report Nov. 22 of a female student causing a disturbance at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St., who is refusing to leave the classroom.

Report at 4:50 a.m. Nov. 22 of an uncooperative patient who was verbally confrontational to staff at the Brainerd hospital. Officer and security staff was able to mediate situation.

ARRESTS—A 51-year-old man was arrested at 8:28 a.m. Sunday for driving after cancellation during a traffic stop on the 2200 block of Kermit Lane.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Friday for disorderly conduct following a disturbance at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 423 N. Third St.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Thursday for fifth-degree drug possession and possessing drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic needle following a report of suspicious activity on Southeast 12th Street and Chicago Avenue.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Southeast 11th Street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Nov. 22 following a verbal domestic disturbance on the 700 block of South Ninth Street.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 33-year-old man was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Sunday following a physical domestic on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated following a driving complaint on Edgewood Drive.

