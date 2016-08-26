Police Blotter - Aug. 26

Breezy Point police: PROWLER—Report at 11:34 p.m. Sunday of a prowler on the 30000 block of Ranchette Drive. Complainant called back stating it was the neighbor.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:21 a.m. Sunday of a disturbance that sounded like a possible physical altercation on the 27000 block of County Road 4. On scene, a subject was found to have been verbally fighting on the phone with his girlfriend who was in the metro area.

Report at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 15 of complainant who allowed her adult daughter back into her home on Apache Circle about a week ago and the subject had been verbally abusive with an attack prior to going to work. Daughter was told not to return.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a vehicle with keys was stolen from a driveway on the 30000 block of Ranchette Drive. Vehicle was located in the Antler's parking lot.

Report Friday of a theft of four fishing rod and wheels taken from a pontoon at a campground on the 30000 block of White Tail Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:11 p.m. Aug. 19 of a suspicious person on the 27000 block of Pelican Lake Road, Merrifield. A male was out with a metal detector in area and was uncooperative when asked to stop.

Report at 2:18 a.m. Aug. 17 of a subject parked on the shoulder of Bay View PIace with hazard lights on. Subject was seen walking in circles next to his vehicle. Subject stated he was speaking with his aunt and is in the middle of a divorce.

Nisswa police

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:58 p.m. Sunday of an intoxicated male who was asked to leave the 4900 block of County Highway 77.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft from a vehicle at the Lake Hubert boat access, 22984 Camp Lincoln Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7 p.m. Sunday of suspicious males parked near a boat access on Hillcrest Drive and Highway 371.

Crosby police

SUSPICIOUS—Report Aug. 17 of a suspicious occupied vehicle parked off Second Avenue and Eighth Street Northeast. Officer made contact with occupant and he was arrested on a warrant.

Report Aug. 15 of two suspicious people possibly attempting to gain access to a building on Eighth Street Northeast. Both subjects took off when reporting party yelled at them.

Report Aug. 16 of a suspicious person in a store on West Main Street who was acting odd and claimed to have been assaulted. The person quickly left the store before police arrived.

Report Aug. 20 of a vehicle parked partially in the roadway on West Main Street. A 19-year-old male was cited for consumption of alcohol.

DISTURBANCE—Report Aug. 21 of a disturbance on the 500 block of Erie Avenue. Officer made contact and learned subjects got into an argument over a dog running loose and the arguments turned into threats.

Report Aug. 19 of a possible disturbance between two subjects inside a vehicle on Third Avenue Southwest. Officers were unable to locate vehicle.

Report Aug. 16 of a disturbance at a business on East Main Street of a customer who was causing problems.

Report Aug. 16 of a disturbance between neighbors on First Street Southwest. Officers learned a vehicle of one neighbor had been tampered with by another neighbor.

THEFT—Report Aug. 21 of a theft of merchandise from a business on Third Avenue Southwest.

Report Aug. 20 of a theft of a bicycle parked by a business on the 400 block of Oak Street.

Report Aug. 16 of a theft from a business on First Street Southwest.

Report Aug. 16 of a theft from a business on East Main Street.

