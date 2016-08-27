Police Blotter - Aug. 28

CHILD MALTREATMENT—At 1:37 a.m. Friday on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive, a complainant reported her ex-husband spanked her son excessively hard, causing redness and swelling.

BURGLARY—A burglary of two DeWalt power tools from a garage was reported Thursday on the 14000 block of Memorywood Drive.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—At 9:57 a.m. Thursday, a complainant reported seeing a bear in a dumpster at Dixon Mechanical-Electric, 7256 Woida Road, and at a residence on the other side of Woida Road. Bear was gone upon officer arrival.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ACCIDENT—Deputies responded to an all-terrain vehicle crash at 7:48 p.m. Thursday on the 5300 block of Pine Beach Road.

ARRESTS—A 50-year-old man was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Thursday following a report of a property damage accident on the 19400 block of Tower Road in Ironton.

-- A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested at 1:43 a.m. Thursday following a report of minor consumption in the 17800 block of Fawn Street in Trommald.

HIT AND RUN—A hit-and-run crash was reported at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 27000 block of Highway 18 in Garrison.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 43-year-old man was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of West Laurel Street for felony conditions of release violation. Officer located the man behind a dumpster.

A 27-year-old woman was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday at the intersection of state Highway 25 and Thiesse Drive for third-degree driving while impaired.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Third Avenue Northeast for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of First Avenue Northeast for second-degree driving while impaired.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of South Sixth Street for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Holly Street for fifth-degree assault, misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Quince Street for domestic assault—fear of bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

THEFTS—A theft of items from a vehicle was reported Monday on the 900 block of Washington Street.

A theft was reported Tuesday on the 600 block of Southeast 13th Street.

BURGLARIES—A burglary of a residence was reported Monday on the 800 block of 28th Street Southeast.

A burglary of a residence was reported Tuesday on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

A burglary of a residence was reported Thursday on the 500 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

