Police Blotter - Aug. 30

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE—At 12:24 a.m. Monday on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive, a complainant reported a vehicle driving slowly through the parking lot. The driver was playing "Pokemon Go."

ARRESTS—A 31-year-old man was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 210 and Elder Drive for second-degree driving while intoxicated.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 12:26 p.m. Saturday on the 12000 block of Brentwood Circle for misdemeanor domestic assault.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at 11:10 a.m. Saturday on the 7000 block of Lake Forest Road for fifth-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. Officers were responding to a road rage incident.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—A complainant reported Friday that the night of Aug. 24 on the 4500 block of Fairview Road, a bear broke a bird feeder, then ran away.

Crow Wing sheriff

MISSING PERSONS—A missing person was reported at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Birchwood Drive in Emily.

FIRE—A vehicle fire was reported at 10:32 p.m. Saturday in the 23000 block of Highway 6 in Crosby.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—A burglary in progress was reported at 5:55 a.m. Saturday on the 10000 block of Country Lane In Brainerd. The burglary was unfounded.

BURGLARIES—A burglary was reported at 6:48 p.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Sleepy Hollow Road in Fort Ripley.

A burglary was reported at 10:16 a.m. Friday on the 26000 block of Cypress Lane in Garrison.

Breezy Point police

ASSIST—A 47-year-old man was arrested at 2:53 p.m. Saturday in an assist to another agency. The man was arrested on the 9500 block of Breezy Point Drive for domestic assault.

SKUNKS—Report Saturday of a skunk den on the public beach at the 29000 block of Sand Beach Drive. Public works employees were notified.

FIGHT—Report at 2:15 a.m. Saturday of a fight in the parking lot on the 30000 block of Airport Road. One person said he was hit in the face, but did not want to press charges and became angered when questioned. Another person admitted to striking the other man after he charged at him. The two involved were sent home with sober people.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:50 a.m. Saturday of a fight involving six people at Dockside Lounge, 9269 Breezy Point Drive. The people were separated upon arrival. No assault occurred, only a verbal argument. The people were kicked out of the restaurant.

DRUNK DRIVING—Report at 6:27 p.m. Friday of an apparent intoxicated driver hitting a road sign on the 8300 block of Eagle Lane. The vehicle was located parked at Breezy Point Resort and the driver was unable to be located. The vehicle had damage the full length of the driver's side, but there was no apparent damage to the road sign.

PROPERTY DAMAGE—Report at 1:32 p.m. Friday of damage to an entry door and woodshed on Cougar Pass. Pry marks on the entry door were photographed but no entry was made. Wood fell out of the woodshed, but no damage was noticed. No other damage in the area was reported and neighbors did not see anything.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Seventh and Laurel streets for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of B Street for gross misdemeanor probation violation and gross misdemeanor obstruction with force.

A 16-year-old male was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of North Fifth Street for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and probation violation.

FOUND PROPERTY—At 6:01 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue, a man reported locating a submerged coin machine in the Mississippi River.

THEFT—A theft of a wallet from a vehicle was reported Friday on the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY—At 3:32 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue, a man reported his tires were slashed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—At 1:36 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of East River Road, a man reported a dog ran after him.

Crosby police

THEFTS—A theft at a business was reported Aug. 22 on Third Avenue Southwest.

A theft of a wreath from a headstone was reported Aug. 22 at Lakewood Cemetery.

A caller reported several thefts from a building Aug. 25 on the 700 block of Poplar Street.

A caller reported theft of political signs Saturday from the area of Third Street Southwest.

ARRESTS—A 22-year-old man was arrested Aug. 22 on the 500 block of Erie Avenue for violating the conditions of probation.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday on the 100 block of Third Avenue Northwest for domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

TRESPASS—On Aug. 24, officers received a report of children continuously trespassing into a yard on Third Avenue Northeast.

