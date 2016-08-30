Police blotter - Aug. 31

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:50 a.m. Saturday of a fight involving six people at Dockside Lounge, 9269 Breezy Point Drive. The people were separated upon arrival. No assault occurred, only a verbal argument. The people were kicked out of the restaurant.

DRUNK DRIVING—Report at 6:27 p.m. Friday of an apparent intoxicated driver hitting a road sign on the 8300 block of Eagle Lane. The vehicle was located parked at Breezy Point Resort and the driver was unable to be located. The vehicle had damage the full length of the driver's side, but there was no apparent damage to the road sign.

PROPERTY DAMAGE—Report at 1:32 p.m. Friday of damage to an entry door and woodshed on Cougar Pass. Pry marks on the entry door were photographed but no entry was made. Wood fell out of the woodshed, but no damage was noticed. No other damage in the area was reported and neighbors did not see anything.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 9:47 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of South Seventh and Laurel streets for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 9:02 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of B Street for gross misdemeanor probation violation and gross misdemeanor obstruction with force.

A 16-year-old male was arrested at 8:29 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of North Fifth Street for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and probation violation.

FOUND PROPERTY—At 6:01 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue, a man reported locating a submerged coin machine in the Mississippi River.

THEFT—A theft of a wallet from a vehicle was reported Friday on the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast.

DAMAGE TO PROPERTY—At 3:32 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue, a man reported his tires were slashed.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—At 1:36 p.m. Friday on the 400 block of East River Road, a man reported a dog ran after him.

Crosby police

THEFTS—A theft at a business was reported Aug. 22 on Third Avenue Southwest.

A theft of a wreath from a headstone was reported Aug. 22 at Lakewood Cemetery.

A caller reported several thefts from a building Aug. 25 on the 700 block of Poplar Street.

A caller reported theft of political signs Saturday from the area of Third Street Southwest.

ARRESTS—A 22-year-old man was arrested Aug. 22 on the 500 block of Erie Avenue for violating the conditions of probation.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday on the 100 block of Third Avenue Northwest for domestic assault and disorderly conduct.

TRESPASS—On Aug. 24, officers received a report of children continuously trespassing into a yard on Third Avenue Northeast.

Nisswa police

SCREAM—Report at 11:12 p.m. Thursday of a loud scream following by barking at a residence on the 5100 block of Crossroads. The caller said she was unable to determine if the scream was an animal or human. An officer checked the area and did not find anything suspicious.

ARREST—A 21-year-old woman was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Aug. 24 following a report of an intoxicated person on the 4800 block of County Highway 77. The woman admitted driving and performed poorly on field tests. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .277.

