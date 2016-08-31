Police Blotter - Sept. 1

ARRESTS—A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Laurel Street following a report of a large fight. The 26-year-old was arrested for first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault. The 32-year-old man was arrested for first-degree burglary, fifth-degree assault and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 11:59 p.m. Monday following the report of a disturbance on the 11000 block of Pine Street. The man was apparently knocking on the door, walls and windows of a residence and left on foot. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct and a felony violation of his conditions of release.

A 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were arrested at 9:12 p.m. Monday following a welfare check request on the 400 block of West College Drive. The two were arrested for fifth-degree sales and possession of a controlled substance.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Monday following a report of an assault on the 2400 block of Greenwood Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Monday following a report of an order for protection violation on the 700 block of Brian Lane. The man also had warrants.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at Oak and Walnut streets. The man was arrested for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Cedar Street. The man was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and a felony probation violation.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday following a report of shoplifting at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE. The man was arrested for theft and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

DOMESTICS—Report at 11:38 p.m. Monday of a verbal domestic disturbance on the 500 block of Cedar Street. A male fled on foot and officers were unable to locate him.

Report at 8:24 p.m. Monday of a physical domestic disturbance on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Report at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Southeast 15th Street. An officer transported two subjects to a residence in Baxter to prevent further problems.

DRUGS—Report at 12:48 a.m. of a traffic stop resulting in the discovery of drugs at Fifth Avenue Northeast and K Street Northeast. A person in the vehicle will be cited via long-form complaint for felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles for non-medical use, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, possession of an open bottle and possession of medications without a prescription.

THREATS—Report at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday of several juveniles possibly threatening people with a handheld Taser on the bike path on the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue.

Baxter police

ARREST—A 46-year-old man was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Inglewood Drive and Woida Road for driving while intoxicated.

Pequot Lakes police

ARREST—A 45-year-old woman was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Aug. 21 following a traffic stop at Highway 371 and Birchdale Road. The woman was arrested for no insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:21 a.m. Aug. 21 of a disturbance on the 27000 block of County Highway 4. A caller reported a man was yelling and swearing.