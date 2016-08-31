Repeatedly yelling racial slurs, threatening to blow up a bar and threatening to kill and eat the families of police officers were the alleged actions that landed a Brainerd man in jail Monday.

John Christian Neville, 34, is facing four felonies and misdemeanor after officers were called to respond to a fight outside the Iron Rail, 707 Laurel St.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Neville, the initial call concerned a woman punching another woman in the mouth outside the bar Monday night. Officers spoke with the woman who allegedly punched the other woman. She explained the other woman was across the street from the bar with a man later identified as Neville, calling everyone outside the bar the "N-word." The woman, who was black, told police she crossed the street to confront them.

While confronting the two, the woman said she punched the other woman because she got in her face and continued to use the racial slur. Neville, the woman said, told her he had clips and guns across the street and he was going to blow up the bar.

Employees of the Iron Rail told officers both Neville and the woman were yelling expletives and the slur numerous times toward several black customers standing in front of the bar. Neville in particular continued to loudly yell the "N-word" and other racially motivated and derogatory terms, they said. They also confirmed Neville threatened to blow up the bar, and an employee who knew the suspect said he believed Neville was capable of carrying out the threat.

Other officers made contact with Neville while those interviews were taking place. Neville admitted to officers he used the racial slur, but insisted he did so in reference to himself because he is Portuguese. Officers gave him a preliminary breath test, which showed a blood alcohol content of .213, according to the complaint. This is nearly three times the legal limit of .08 for operating a motor vehicle.

Officers placed Neville under arrest, and while he was being escorted to the squad car, he continued to yell expletives and slurs toward those standing outside the bar. Neville also allegedly began to threaten officers, saying he was going to "kill their families, murder their children and eat them," the complaint stated.

Neville appeared in Crow Wing County District Court Tuesday, where he was charged with two felony charges of terroristic threats, felony aggravated stalking because of bias and felony aggravated stalking-second or subsequent violation in 10 years. Neville also faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge. All four felonies carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both. His next court appearance on the charges is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Neville has an extensive history of contact with police and felony and gross misdemeanor convictions.

In 2013, Neville set dumpster fires throughout the city of Brainerd and was caught on surveillance cameras, resulting in a felony conviction of third-degree arson.

In 2010, Neville threatened to kill a woman's family one by one and then her and himself because he said she ruined his life. The woman was a witness in a case pending against Neville at the time. In that case, which occurred a year earlier in 2009, Neville was convicted of felony fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana.

In 2006, Neville broke out a glass door at Meyer Cleaners and was found inside by a Brainerd police officer, resulting in a felony conviction of third-degree burglary. Later that same year, Neville was arrested after attempting to flee from a Baxter police officer. After running a red light and a stop sign, Neville failed to negotiate a turn and slid sideways across the lawn of Riverside Elementary School in Brainerd. A felony conviction for fleeing and fourth-degree driving under the influence were added to Neville's criminal record.

Neville has three other felony convictions on his record: a 2005 felony drug conviction, a 2003 conviction of harassment for repeated phone calls and a 1999 conviction for felony third-degree burglary.