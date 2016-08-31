Drug investigators find a pound of marijuana

Charged with felony fifth-degree sale and felony fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana were King Nathaniel Battle, 22, and Lily Grace Stewart, 19. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

A search warrant executed by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division Monday resulted in the arrest of two Brainerd residents.

Charged with felony fifth-degree sale and felony fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana were King Nathaniel Battle, 22, and Lily Grace Stewart, 19.

Initially, the Brainerd Police Department responded to a welfare check request at the residence on the 400 block of West College Drive. A caller reported someone might need medical attention.

The ensuing investigation resulted in a search of the residence where Battle and Stewart live. Inside, officers found nearly 1 pound of a substance that tested positive as marijuana, a digital scale and new and used plastic zipper bags. Also located in the residence was $7,242 in cash and several cellphones. In one of the cellphones, a text conversation showed inquiries regarding a shipment of more marijuana.

Both Battle and Stewart appeared in court Wednesday and are in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.