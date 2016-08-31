Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Drug investigators find a pound of marijuana

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:21 p.m.
    Charged with felony fifth-degree sale and felony fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana were King Nathaniel Battle, 22, and Lily Grace Stewart, 19. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

    A search warrant executed by the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division Monday resulted in the arrest of two Brainerd residents.

    Charged with felony fifth-degree sale and felony fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana were King Nathaniel Battle, 22, and Lily Grace Stewart, 19.

    Initially, the Brainerd Police Department responded to a welfare check request at the residence on the 400 block of West College Drive. A caller reported someone might need medical attention.

    The ensuing investigation resulted in a search of the residence where Battle and Stewart live. Inside, officers found nearly 1 pound of a substance that tested positive as marijuana, a digital scale and new and used plastic zipper bags. Also located in the residence was $7,242 in cash and several cellphones. In one of the cellphones, a text conversation showed inquiries regarding a shipment of more marijuana.

    Both Battle and Stewart appeared in court Wednesday and are in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimeKing Nathaniel BattleLily Grace Stewartdrug arrestmarijuana
    Advertisement
    randomness