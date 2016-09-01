Police blotter - Sept. 2

WELFARE CHECK—Report at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday of a man walking around outside Westgate Mall, 14136 Baxter Drive. The caller reported the man appeared to be confused. An officer learned the man exited the wrong door at the mall and thought his vehicle was stolen. The officer and caller assisted the man in locating his wife and vehicle. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

WELFARE CHECK—Report at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday of a man walking around outside Westgate Mall, 14136 Baxter Drive. The caller reported the man appeared to be confused. An officer learned the man exited the wrong door at the mall and thought his vehicle was stolen. The officer and caller assisted the man in locating his wife and vehicle.

DISTURBANCE—Report at noon Wednesday of a disturbance between people on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road. The female involved left prior to officer arrival.

BEARS—Report at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday of a bear eating out of a bird feeder on Grand Oaks Drive. The caller was advised to wait until the bear left the area and to bring in the feeders.

Report at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday of a bear in a dumpster on the 14000 block of Firewood Drive. An officer was unable to locate the bear.

Morrison sheriff

ICE FISHING?—Report at 8:42 p.m. Wednesday of a traffic stop at highways 10 and 27 in Little Falls that resulted in interesting stories from the driver and passenger. A deputy issued a verbal warning for a tinted window and for obstructing the passing lane by going 50 mph. According to the report: "Driver and passenger stories were complete opposite, neither knowing destination or origination, both having a different location of where they were coming from, both stated the other had the location of where they were going to. No luggage but was staying a few days at an unknown location to go ice fishing." They consented to a search, and a very small amount of marijuana "shake" was located. Both were released.

TRAFFIC STOP—Report at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday of drug paraphernalia recovered during a traffic stop at Highway 10 and 320th Street, Motley. The van was stopped for having no license plate light. The vehicle was searched on probable cause because of a plastic baggie with stems and a seed lying in plain sight. Recovered were more baggies, a fold-open silver metal mirror case with residue, razor, red plastic cut-off straws and two meth pipes in common areas. Digital scales were located in the back of the van. Deputies were unable to charge any of the occupants. The items were taken for destruction.

DOG BITE—An ambulance was called at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday to Camp Ripley, 15000 Highway 115, Little Falls, after Range Control reported a 30-year-old man experienced a dog bite during a training exercise.

DON'T KILL THE BEANS—A caller reported an all-terrain vehicle in the ditch near Highway 25 and 213th Street. A deputy located the ATV in a bean pasture near a deer stand. The property owner was identified and said the ATV was her son's. He'd gotten the ATV stuck a month ago and it needed to be pulled out, but he had not done so yet because they don't want to tear up the beans.

SIGHTSEEING—Report at 4:38 p.m. Sunday of a male walking on Great River Road in Little Falls who appeared to be incoherent. A deputy found the man. He was wearing a T-shirt, a hood cut off from a hooded sweatshirt and a sign around his neck inscribed with "Repent." The man told the deputy he "walks around the country seeing the sights," according to the report. The man stated when it gets dark, he finds a safe place to stay with his belongings. The deputy did not detect any impairment.

WEED WORRIES—A caller reported at 4:16 p.m. Sunday a strong smell of marijuana coming from somewhere in his apartment complex on the 200 block of Highway 10, Motley. The man wanted it on record because he was afraid the overwhelming smell may cause a positive result on a drug test.

ARREST—A 49-year-old man was arrested at 12:53 a.m. Saturday for driving under the influence following a traffic stop at highways 371 and 115 in Little Falls. A passenger was arrested for obstructing.

Crow Wing sheriff

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft on Cinosam Road.

Report Tuesday of a theft on Gull Dam Road.

ASSAULT—Report 1:13 p.m. Monday of an assault on Greenwood Street, Brainerd.

ARREST—A 31-year-old man was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday following a report of an abandoned vehicle on County Highway 2 and 145th Avenue, Brainerd. The man, who was the driver of the vehicle, was arrested for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety.

