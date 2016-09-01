Police suspect Bemidji woman helped plan kidnapping

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Police suspect a Bemidji woman found dead at the scene of a fire from which a 5-year-old girl disappeared was involved in planning the child’s kidnapping, according to a search warrant filed Monday, Aug. 29.

The warrant states that Melissa Norby, who was found dead in her burned-out mobile home June 22 with her arms bound, had been helping Jacob William Kinn plan to kidnap the girl, who is the daughter of one of Norby’s close friends. Kinn -- who has been charged with one count of kidnapping -- and Norby allegedly discussed possible kidnapping scenarios via text message, including one in which Norby would tell police she was assaulted by an unknown person before the child was abducted.

Kinn and Norby had previously used the child “to enhance his and Norby’s sexual experience,” the warrant states.

Law enforcement discovered that the 5-year-old was missing after responding to the June 22 fire that burned Norby’s mobile home to the ground. The child’s parents contacted police to say that the girl was staying with Norby at the time of the fire and a search of the scene showed that the girl was missing.

Police interviewed Kinn, who was convicted of possessing child pornography in 2013, after friends of Norby’s said she was in a sexual relationship with him. Phone records showed that Kinn’s cell phone had pinged off a tower near Bigfork..

Police traveled to Bigfork and found the 5-year-old alive on land belonging to Kinn’s brother. Kinn was arrested early June 23 at a rest area near Bigfork.

According to the warrant, child pornography was found on Kinn’s cell phone, as well as sexually explicit texts between Kinn and Norby referring to the 5-year-old. Kinn’s phone was also used for searches regarding tranquilizers, sedatives and roofies, as well as the child’s address.

Kinn has not been charged with the fire or with Norby’s death. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16.