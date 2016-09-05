Police Blotter - Sept. 4

ARRESTS—A 31-year-old man was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Seventh Street and Washington Street for felony fifth-degree drug possession, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and outstanding felony warrant. The man was a passenger in a traffic stop and fled the scene.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of Southeast 12th Street for second-degree burglary, fleeing a peace officer on foot, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, theft and an outstanding Mille Lacs County warrant.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Northeast Washington Street and 10th Avenue Northeast for two counts of felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, suspended object and a turn signal violation.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Wednesday on the 500 block of South Ninth Street for trespassing and disorderly conduct.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Walnut Street for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation.

BURGLARIES—A burglary was reported Wednesday on the 600 block of First Avenue Northeast.

A burglary was reported Wednesday on the 200 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

A burglary was reported Wednesday on the 200 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

THEFT—A theft was reported Wednesday on the 1200 block of Campus Drive.

A theft of a vehicle was reported Thursday on the 800 block of Fir Street.

Baxter police

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—A complainant reported seeing a bear at 2:53 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Clearwater Road and Grand Oaks Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

ANIMAL COMPLAINTS—Complaint at 7:06 p.m. Thursday on the 15000 block of County Road 2 of a cow on the road.

Complaint at 12:20 p.m. Thursday on the 9000 block of County Road 1 in Pine River of a cow on the road.

Complaint at 9:07 a.m. Thursday on the 14000 block of County Road 159 of a stray horse.