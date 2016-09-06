Police blotter - Sept. 5

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Third Avenue Northeast for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Thursday on the 600 block of First Avenue Northeast for second-degree driving while impaired.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of South Sixth Street for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and driving after revocation.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 10:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Holly Street for fifth-degree assault, misdemeanor theft and disorderly conduct.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Quince Street for domestic assault — fear of bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

THEFTS — A theft of items from a vehicle was reported Monday on the 900 block of Washington Street.

A theft was reported Tuesday on the 600 block of Southeast 13th Street.

BURGLARIES — A burglary of a residence was reported Monday on the 800 block of 28th Street Southeast.

A burglary of a residence was reported Tuesday on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

A burglary of a residence was reported Thursday on the 500 block of Second Avenue Northeast.