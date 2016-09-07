Police Blotter - Sept. 8

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious subject on East College Drive and Fifth Street. Officers located subject who was not intoxicated.

Report at 3:33 a.m. Tuesday of a subject sleeping in his vehicle on the 500 block of Fourth Street Northwest.

Report at 7:26 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious vehicle that possibly followed the complainant home on South Sixth Street. Officer was unable to locate.

Report at 3:53 p.m. Sunday of a male walking on the 1000 block of Quince Street acting odd. Officers located male and determined there were no issues.

Report at 2:48 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle driving slow on the 600 block of North Sixth Street. Officer was unable to locate.

At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, officers observed juveniles lying on the bike trail off Chicago Avenue. They were advised to move along.

Report at 7:45 a.m. Sunday of a suspicious person sleeping on a couch in a hallway on the 400 block of East River Road. Subject left before police arrived.

Report at 10:34 p.m. Sunday of vehicle with two occupants parked at Lum Park, 1619 NE Washington St., after hours. Parties stated they were just going for a walk. They were advised of park hours and sent on their way.

Report at 6:18 p.m. Sunday of suspicious activity on the 800 block of Grove Street. Officers advised parties who were looking for something/someone.

Report at 12:38 p.m. Sunday of a male operating a vehicle with a canceled inimical to public safety on Washington Street. The person was cited.

Report at 12:13 a.m. Sunday of an unknown subject who rang a door bell on the 500 block of Buffalo Hills Lane West and left. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 11:31 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle parked at Lum Park after hours. Driver was sleeping in his car for the night. He was advised to move to a lighted parking lot due to the park being closed.

Report at 7:13 p.m. Saturday of three kids pushing a shopping cart down H Street and Ninth Avenue Northeast. Kids almost hit the complainant's sister's car. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 2:43 a.m. Saturday of a subject sleeping on the sidewalk by the Holiday Stationstore on Mill Avenue. Officer met with subject who stated he must have just fell asleep. Subject said he had a place to go and did not want law enforcement help.

Report at 6:33 p.m. Friday of a suspicious male and female who were picking rocks and yelling on Lum Park Road. Officer made contact and they stated they were looking for agates and waiting for a ride.

Report at 11:24 a.m. Friday of a suspicious male on the 1500 block of Oak Street.

ARRESTS—An 18-year-old male was arrested at 5:12 p.m. Sunday for theft of a cellphone on the 1200 block of Southeast 11th Street.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Sunday for indecent conduct after an intoxicated man was urinating in public on the 600 block of Laurel Street.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault by strangulation, domestic assault and disorderly conduct following a report of a domestic on the 300 block of First Avenue Northeast.

A 52-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were arrested at 4:45 a.m. Saturday following a report of a physical domestic on the 2800 block of Clara Street. The man was arrested for gross misdemeanor domestic assault, disorderly conduct and property damage. The woman was arrested for third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree driving while intoxicated.

A 15-year-old male was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Friday for fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree property damage following a report of a disturbance at PORT Group Home for Boys, 1406 Laurel St.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Friday for felony theft of services following a theft report at Heartland Tire Service, 501 W. Washington St.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:09 p.m. Sunday of an unknown male causing a disturbance on the 200 block of First Avenue Northeast. Male left before officers arrived.

Report at 12:31 a.m. Sunday of an intoxicated subject who keeps walking onto the complainant's yard on the 700 block of Beech Street after being asked not too.

Report at 5:53 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance at Minnesota Specialty Health, 11615 State Ave. Officers transported subject to hospital for an evaluation.

Report at 11:09 p.m. Friday of a disturbance on the 500 block of South Eighth Street where the subjects were not getting along.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a bicycle taken from a yard on the 200 block of Gillis Avenue.

Report Saturday of a theft of a vehicle on Laurel Street and South Seventh Street, which was later located.

Report Friday of a theft of a realty sign on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Northeast.

FIRE—Report at 6:16 p.m. Sunday of a side of a building on the 3300 block of Oak Street was on fire from a grill. Officers extinguished fire prior to the fire department arriving.

FIGHT—Report at 10:48 p.m. Saturday of a possible fight at Shep's on Sixth, 315 S. Sixth St. No charges were requested and the parties separated. The subjects were given a trespassing notice by staff.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—Three people were arrested at 7:46 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop on College Road and Evergreen Drive. Police recovered stolen merchandise from Kohls.

A 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were arrested at 1:54 a.m. Saturday when officers located a stolen motorcycle at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road. They were arrested for receiving stolen property and drug possession.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:38 a.m. Monday of a vehicle parked at a business, 15670 Edgewood Drive, after hours. Party stated she was taking a break from a relationship situation.

