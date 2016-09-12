Police blotter - Sept. 13

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10:33 p.m. Friday of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on the 400 block of West Broadway. Officers made contact with the man, who said he was sleeping until he could set up for the farmers market. Brainerddispatch.com Illustration

DISTURBANCE—Report at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday of a disturbance on Estate Circle Drive, Brainerd. The disturbance was determined to be a verbal argument.

INJURY—Report at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday of a male injured in a boat on Breezy Point Drive, Breezy Point. The male fell over in a boat and hit his head.

DOMESTIC—Report at 2:57 p.m. Sept. 6 of a domestic disturbance on the 18000 block of Hartley Woods Road, Brainerd.

BURGLARY—Report Sept. 6 of a burglary on the 16000 block of County Highway 25, Brainerd.

THEFT—Report Sept. 6 of a theft on the 14000 block of Thorson Road, Brainerd.

Little Falls police

THEFTS—Report Sunday of a theft on the 200 block of First Street Southeast.

Report Saturday of the theft of a bicycle from Wal-Mart, 15091 18th Street Northeast. The stolen bicycle was a white and lime green boy's bike valued at $100. A manager later called police to report they had video footage of the bike being stolen.

Report Friday of a boy's Huffy mountain bike stolen from a yard on the 400 block of Second Street Southeast.

Report Thursday of a bike stolen from a yard on the 700 block of Fourth Street Northeast.

Report Thursday of a caller reporting their son's wallet was stolen while he walked down the street on the 600 block of 11th Street Northeast.

Report Sept. 4 of a stolen bicycle on the 1000 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast.

DISPUTE—Report at 1:19 p.m. Saturday of a dispute between a landlord and a former tenant. The tenant said his former landlord called him and told him to remove the rest of his furniture out of the rental unit. The tenant said the items left he did not want. The landlord then removed all of the items and placed them around the tenant's vehicle on the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast. An officer arrived at the location and advised the landlord he needed to remove the items from the street or he would be cited for illegal dumping.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10:33 p.m. Friday of a person slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle on the 400 block of West Broadway. Officers made contact with the man, who said he was sleeping until he could set up for the farmers market.

INJURY—Report at 8:43 a.m. Friday of a motorcycle crash resulting in an injury at Second Street Southeast and Second Avenue. The driver stated while taking off from a stopped position, she let the clutch out at a high idle and the rear tire spun the bike sideways. The woman lost control of the motorcycle. She suffered a laceration to her cheek.

BURGLARY—Report Thursday of a burglary on the 1900 block of Haven Road.

BAT—Report at 5:29 p.m. Sept. 6 of a bat flying around inside the Carnegie library, 108 Third St. NE.

Baxter police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11:29 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle on the 14000 block of Conservation Drive. Officers checked on a vehicle in a parking lot and the subjects were out "Pokemon hunting."

Report at 7:29 p.m. of a suspicious male in a vehicle for an extended period of time on the 7700 block of Fairview Road. The male told police he was on the internet and ordering a pizza.

BEAR—Report at 5:11 p.m. Sept. 6 of a bear seen running near the intersection of Fairfax Court and Knollwood Drive. An officer drove through the area and was unable to locate the bear. Neighbors were advised of the sighting and to go inside if they saw the bear.

VEHICLE THEFT—Report Sept. 6 of a theft of a vehicle from the Dondelinger car lot, 6720 Pine Beach Road. The vehicle was last seen the morning of Sept. 3 behind the Hyundai store. A second vehicle was also reportedly damaged, possibly in an attempt to take the vehicle. Minneapolis police recovered the vehicle Sept. 6. There was no suspect and a key in the vehicle.

DOMESTIC—Report at 11:32 a.m. Sept. 6 of a 21-year-old man arrested for domestic assault on the 7800 block of Highland Scenic Road.

