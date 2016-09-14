Police Blotter - Sept. 14

KIDNAPPING—Report at 4:24 p.m. Sunday of a kidnapping on the 200 block of East River Road. The call was unfounded.

SHOT—Report at 1:25 a.m. Sunday of a male subject who claimed he was shot in the head on the 100 block of South Eighth Street. Officers responded and learned the male was not shot, but highly intoxicated and had a laceration possibly from a fall.

ARRESTS—A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Monday for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, driving after suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia following a report of a possible intoxicated driver on the 800 block of Lum Park Road.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Sunday for fourth-degree DWI and driving after revocation during a traffic stop on the 500 block of Southeast 16th Street.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 7:17 p.m. Saturday for third-degree DWI following a driving complaint of a vehicle in the ditch off Two Mile Road and Highway 18.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Saturday for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on the 500 block of Maple Street.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Saturday for fourth-degree DWI during a traffic stop on the 500 block of South Sixth Street.

A 38-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested at 9:07 p.m. Friday following a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1300 block of Laurel Street. They were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drugs and drug paraphernalia. The man also was arrested for possessing a firearm replica in public, giving a false name to police and for a parole violation. The woman also was arrested for obstructing the legal process.

Three people were arrested at 1:12 a.m. Friday following a fight at The Iron Rail, 707 Laurel St. A 27-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct. A 26-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman also were arrested.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Thursday for fourth-degree DWI and third-degree test refusal during a traffic stop on South Sixth Street and Tamarac Street.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 for disorderly conduct following a welfare check on the 1100 block of Willow Street.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 3:17 a.m. Saturday of people walking through complainant's yard on the 1800 block of South 10th Street. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate.

Report at 1 a.m. Saturday of a possible intoxicated male falling asleep at Perkins Family Restaurant, 623 W. Washington St.

Report at 12:45 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot of a closed business, the Pinnacle Recovery Services, 2215 S. Sixth St. Officer spoke with the male who was waiting for the business to open.

Report at 10:37 p.m. Friday of a motorcycle or vehicle in the parking lot where they do motorcycle training on West College Drive and Eighth Street. Officer checked the lot and didn't find any vehicles around.

Report at 4:55 p.m. Friday of a man setting up a camp/tent by the river on the 400 block of East RIver Road. Officer located the campsite, but no one was there. Officer left a note on a business card advising the subject to pack up and leave. Officers checked back the next day and the subject and property were gone.

Report Thursday of a person possibly trying to steal a recreation vehicle on the 400 block of Washington Street Northeast. The subject was the owner and was trying to get into the vehicle due to a broken lock.

Report at 12:08 p.m. Thursday of people possibly climbing into a basement at a residence on the 500 block of F Street.

Report at 6:18 p.m. Sept. 7 of a suspicious vehicle on Linden Lane. Subject was scouting for deer.

Report at 5:37 p.m. Sept. 7 of a male walking down the middle of Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Report at 1:13 p.m. Sept. 6 of two males loitering behind a business on 819 Washington St. The subjects were advised not to return.

Report at 10:17 a.m. Sept. 6 of suspicious subjects on the bike trail on the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue. Subjects were gone before officers arrived.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a vehicle broken into during the weekend at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St, and a market stereo/backup camera system was taken.

Report Sunday of a theft of a stroller on the 600 block of Circle Pines Drive.

Report Thursday of a theft of a lawnmower and a bicycle taken from a yard on the 500 block of South Ninth Street.

Report Saturday of a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of Pine Street.

Report Thursday of a theft of a BMX style bicycle on the 1000 block of Terrace Avenue.

Report Sept. 7 of a window broken and a purse stolen at a residence on Beaver Dam Road and Dal Mar Drive.

Report Sept. 7 of a stolen motorized scooter chair on the 1000 block of South 10th Street.

Report Sept. 6 of theft of mail taken from a mailbox on the 3300 block of Oak Street and then thrown along the roadway.

DOMESTIC—Report at 2:18 p.m. Friday of a physical domestic at the hospital. Individuals denied that a physical altercation had taken place.

Report at 7:31 p.m. Monday of a verbal dispute on the 400 block of Southeast 13th Street. Both subjects calmed down.

FIGHT—Report at 1:14 a.m. Sunday of a fight downtown in front of Liquor Pigz, 718 Laurel St. Subjects fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Report at 7:29 p.m. Saturday of male subjects physically fighting on the 1700 block of Norwood Street.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sunday of a juvenile male causing a disturbance and being disrespectful on Southwest Fifth Street.

Report at 3:24 a.m. Sunday of an intoxicated male causing problems in the emergency room at t Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. North.

Report at 7:04 p.m. Saturday of a verbal argument over car keys on the 1700 block of Norwood Street.

Report at 12:37 a.m. Saturday of a customer causing a disturbance at Americas Best Value Inn, 11617 Andrew St.

Report at 9:51 p.m. Friday of an intoxicated male who stopped another male who was riding a bicycle on the street and accused him of stealing it from him a month ago on the 100 block of B Street. Officer investigated and the bike was not stolen and the intoxicated male was sent back into his residence.

Report at 2:13 p.m. Friday of wanting a male subject removed from a residence on the 600 block of South Sixth Street. The male put his personal property in a truck and walked from the residence.

Report at 11:34 p.m. Sept. 7 of a male being belligerent with other customers on the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

Report at 4:04 p.m. Sept. 7 for an uncooperative patient at the Brainerd hospital. Patient was cooperative when officer arrived.

Report at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 7 of a minor altercation with two male students at BHS.

INDECENT CONDUCT—Report at 1:23 p.m. Sept. 6 of a subject switching shirts in the parking lot at Wells Fargo, 424 W. Washington St. Officer advised subject to switch shirts in private next time.