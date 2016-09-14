Lockdown ends without incident

Police Officer Tim Melin stands with building staff members at an entrance to the Washington Educational Services Building Wednesday. Parents of Brainerd Public Schools students were notified a suspect fleeing police had entered the building. The district ordered an immediate lockdown until the suspect was apprehended. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch

Brainerd police officers Paul Rosier (left) and Rachel Boggs escort a suspect to a waiting squad car after the suspect was arrested inside Washington Educational Services Building Wednesday. Parents of Brainerd Public Schools students received an email stating a suspect, who was fleeing police, had entered the building. The district immediately enacted a lockdown procedure. Steve Kohls/Brainerd Dispatch

According to a news release from Brainerd Public Schools, at approximately 2:15 p.m., the suspect entered the building, resulting in the district immediately going into its lockdown procedures for the building.

Law enforcement secured and searched the building during the lockdown and after a short period of time, the suspect was found and apprehended. The all-clear was given at 2:45 p.m. Buses picking up students ran at the scheduled times.

Superintendent Laine Larson experienced a lockdown earlier in her career at Bagley Public Schools, she said, so she knew what to do Wednesday afternoon. The Bagley lockdown, like Wednesday’s, ended without incident, “which is a blessing,” she said.

Immediately after the lockdown call went out, Larson joined Steve Lund, director of business services, and Willie Severson, director of schools, with walkie-talkies in the hallways to make sure the classroom doors were locked. The building staff did an excellent job following the lockdown procedures, she said.

“They followed the drill just exactly the way they were supposed to,” Larson said. “They locked their doors, barricaded the doors.”

The first floor of the building houses early-childhood education classrooms and teachers did a good job of keeping students comfortable and calm during the situation, Larson said. The building staff will debrief Thursday morning to see if there’s anything to do differently in the future.

“Today it was just really important that we got the word out to everybody that everyone was safe,” Larson said.

Law enforcement ended up locating the male suspect in a room on the second floor of the building, Larson said.