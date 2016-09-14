Police Blotter - Sept. 15

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:13 p.m. Friday of wanting a male subject removed from a residence on the 600 block of South Sixth Street. The male put his personal property in a truck and walked from the residence.

Report at 11:34 p.m. Sept. 7 of a male being belligerent with other customers on the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

Report at 4:04 p.m. Sept. 7 for an uncooperative patient at the Brainerd hospital. Patient was cooperative when officer arrived.

Report at 8:25 a.m. Sept. 7 of a minor altercation with two male students at BHS.

INDECENT CONDUCT—Report at 1:23 p.m. Sept. 6 of a subject switching shirts in the parking lot at Wells Fargo, 424 W. Washington St. Officer advised subject to switch shirts in private next time.

Baxter police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:56 a.m. Monday of a male acting suspicious at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road. Found the male had a warrant.

THEFT—Report at 3:55 p.m. Sunday of Regis Hairstyles, 14136 Baxter Drive, seeing two females come into the store, taking something off the shelf and leaving without paying. It is believed a shampoo or conditioner were taken.

NOISE—Report at 9:46 a.m. Sunday of loud patriotic music coming from the area of Cedar Scenic Road and Memorywood Drive. Officer checked area and spoke with someone who stated they did play the national anthem to honor the 9/11 victims.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 8:02 p.m. Saturday of a female out of control on the 13000 block of Glenwood Drive. Officer spoke with resident who agreed to calm down.

INTOXICATED—Report at 2:05 p.m. Saturday of a subject passed out on the lawn on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive. Subject was taken to emergency room due to the high level of intoxication.