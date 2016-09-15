MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis girl says an Uber driver took her to a West St. Paul apartment instead of her own home in hopes of having “quick sex” with her.

The girl was able to contact a friend who alerted police, and she was not physically harmed. But officers who came to her rescue reported she was “very emotional, crying, and did not know where she was.”

The Uber driver, Dahir Abdillahi Aden, 50, who authorities say lives in Crystal, was charged Monday in Dakota County District Court with false imprisonment “of someone else’s child under the age of 18.” The charges did not specify the victim’s age.

Uber said it has permanently removed Aden’s access to the service and he has not taken a trip on the UberX platform since the day of the alleged incident.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told police that Aden picked her up the evening of Aug. 4 in North Minneapolis and then picked up her friend to take him to work in South Minneapolis. After dropping off her friend, the girl asked Aden to take her back home to North Minneapolis, but he refused and started driving down a highway.

“Aden told her he was taking her back to his apartment to have sex and she should not tell anyone,” an investigator wrote in the complaint. When they got to the apartment complex in West St. Paul, Aden wanted her to “go inside to have quick sex.”

Police received a call shortly before 7 p.m. from the girl’s friend, who told them the girl had sent a photo of the car and address in West St. Paul where she had been taken. She also called to ask him to pick her up but Aden was telling her to shut off her phone and go with him into the apartment.

When police arrived, the girl flagged them down and Aden quickly started his car, according to the charges. Officers told Aden to exit the car and he was placed under arrest. Aden had “a large amount of condoms” on him at the time.

Aden at first told officers the girl was his girlfriend, but later said he was just giving her a ride home to Minneapolis.

“The officer asked Aden why he was in West St. Paul if he was giving her a ride to Minneapolis,” an investigator wrote. “Aden paused and then repeated that he was giving her a ride home to Minneapolis.”

Aden’s first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14. False imprisonment is a felony with a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $5,000 fine. Aden’s Minnesota criminal record indicates nothing more serious than parking and “unreasonable acceleration” convictions.

---

Jamie DeLage

The Pioneer Press is a Forum News Service media partner.