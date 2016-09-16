Brainerd man sentenced for aggravated robbery

A 31-year-old Brainerd man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery for an incident last year at an apartment in Brainerd.

Brandon Scott Powell, who was charged with seven felonies including the two robbery counts, four kidnapping counts and first-degree assault, pleaded guilty Sept. 7 in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd to the two robbery counts. In a plea agreement, the remaining five felonies were dismissed. Judge Earl Maus sentenced Powell to 69 months for the first aggravated robbery count and then 48 months to the second aggravated robbery count. Powell will serve the sentences concurrently and was given credit of 376 days of time already served.

Powell will serve his time in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

The case stems an incident where two male victims told Brainerd police they was assaulted by Powell on Aug. 27, 2015, at one of the male's apartment and that Powell stole several items.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the victims told an officer he was once in a relationship with Powell, which ended two months previously. During that time, Powell was living with him in his apartment. The second victim, who was homeless, was staying with the other male and they were sleeping in different rooms.

One victim stated he woke up after being hit in the head. He said he was startled and confused when he woke up. He said Powell bound his hands together with duct tape and his hands were in front of him, the complaint stated. He said Powell began yelling at him and continued to hit him repeatedly. Powell then drug him into the bathroom and put him in the tub.

The second victim woke up as Powell was assaulting the first victim. Powell then assaulted the second victim and drug him into the tub and continued to hit him repeatedly.

Powell admitted to officers to being involved in the incident and assaulting both victims. Powell said another defendant told him her plan of how she wanted to go to the victim's apartment and take electronics and cellphones.

The second defendant charged in the case, Darcy Jo Watson, was charged with five felonies counts in connection with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and assault. Watson was scheduled to appear Monday for a jury trial, but it was canceled. A sentencing date was then scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22.

Powell and Watson are accused of taking $600 worth of items from the apartment.