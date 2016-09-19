Police Blotter - Sept. 19

ARRESTS—An 18-year-old man was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Sept. 12 for a probation violation at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 12 of a verbal argument between subjects regarding a civil issue on the 13000 block of Cypress Drive. Officer located male and advised him not to return.

BURGLARY—Report Sept. 12 of a theft of a weed trimmer and leaf blower from a shed on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle shining lights in a field on the 9400 block of Crow Wing County Road 8, Brainerd. Deputy located vehicle and everything was fine.

Report at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle driving slowly through the area looking at all the houses on the 16000 block of Red Fern Trail.

Report at 2:57 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle on the 17000 block of Memorial Gardens Road, Brainerd. A deputy observed the vehicle parked on the side of the road with the lights on. The driver was playing "Pokemon Go."

Report at 4:31 a.m. Sept. 12 of a vehicle stuck in the ditch on Highway 18 and Bobs Road, Garrison.

DOMESTIC—Report at 6:22 p.m. Sept. 12 of a verbal domestic on the 14000 block of Wonderland Park Road.

ARRESTS—A 22-year-old man was arrested Sept. 11 for trying to get into a vehicle that didn't belong to him at Brainerd International Raceway, 5523 Birchdale Road.

A 24-year-old man was arrested Sept. 11 for fifth-degree assault on the 23000 block of Camp Lake Road, Brainerd.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 7:46 p.m. Sept. 10 for driving after cancellation, second-degree driving while intoxicated and test refusal following a driving complaint on the 6300 block of Estate Circle Drive.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Sept. 9 for a county warrant following a report of a disorderly male at BIR.

A 25-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested at 9:43 a.m. Sept. 9 on drug charges during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Hole-In-The-Day Drive, Nisswa.

FIGHT—Report at 12:14 a.m. Sept. 11 of two inmates being assaulted by other inmates at the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St. No one wanted to press charges.

THEFT—Report Sept. 10 of power tools missing from a construction trailer and office on the 23000 block of Crow Wing County Road 26, Brainerd.

Report Sept. 9 of a theft of a wire feed welder on the 8800 block of Wise Road, Brainerd.

Report Sept. 9 of a theft of fishing rods and tackle box from inside a boat on the 7300 block of Stone Ridge, Brainerd.

FIRE—Report Sept. 10 of a vehicle fire on the 24000 block of Highway 18, Deerwood.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS—A 26-year-old man was arrested at 5:26 p.m. Sept. 11 for disorderly conduct and fourth-degree property damage on the 5400 block of Crow Wing County Road 18.

A 38-year-old man was arrested Sept. 5 for driving after cancellation during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Birchdale Road.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 23-year-old man was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Sept. 10 for third-degree DWI on Highway 371.

DOMESTIC—Report Sept. 9 of a domestic in a vehicle southbound on Highway 371 from Jenkins. A female was seen walking on the highway. Both parties were located.

Crosby police

ARREST—A 23-year-old man was arrested Sept. 8 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct following a report of wanting a male removed from a building.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sept. 9 of a disturbance on First Avenue Northwest. Officers learned it was a verbal argument.

Report Sept. 7 of a juvenile female on Sixth Street Northeast causing a disturbance. Officer made contact and transported her to the PORT Group Home for Girls in Brainerd.

Breezy Point police

FIGHT—Report at 5:33 p.m. Sept. 10 of a fight in progress at Billy's, 30898 Ranchette Drive. Once on scene, officers were told staff kicked the two parties out and they had left the scene.

ARREST—A 55-year-old man was arrested at 6:12 p.m. Sept. 5 for third-degree DWI, open container and disorderly conduct during a traffic stop where a suspect was in a vehicle and causing a disturbance on Crow Wing County Road 11 and Bayshore Drive.

